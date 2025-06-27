Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is finally concluding after that intriguing penultimate episode, which left the audience questioning Masha and Martin's motives. Based on Liane Moriarty's New York Times bestseller, Nine Perfect Strangers, the show premiered in 2021 and follows nine people from the city as they arrive at a health-and-wellness retreat, unaware of the surprises that await them.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Hulu on July 2, 2025. In the previous episode, Martin had a breakdown before retreating to the hut where the mushrooms are grown. On the other hand, Masha took Peter's warning seriously. She called an emergency meeting with the guests after trapping David with the promise of a hallucinated meeting with their late daughter, Tatiana.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8 premieres on July 2, 2025

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8, titled Never Change, will be available for streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 12 am ET. Fans outside the U.S. can stream it on Prime Video on the following day, on July 3, 2025, from 11 am GMT onwards.

Hulu subscribers can access the episode for free, while non-subscribers can choose the ad-supported plan priced at $9.99/month or the ad-free plan at $18.99/month.

Directed by Jonathan Levine, the episode will feature Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, Lucas Englander as Martin, and Mark Strong as David. Several other actors reprise their respective roles.

Depending on the time zones, here is the complete release schedule for the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale.

Release Date Zone Release Time July 2, 2025 Eastern Time 12:00 am July 2, 2025 Central European Time 6:00 am July 2, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 02:00 pm July 2, 2025 Australian Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 pm July 2, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4:00 am July 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 am

What to expect from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8?

In episode 7, after confessing his crisis of faith to Sister Agnes, Martin went into a meltdown as he told the guests about David and Masha's motives to acquire the wellness clinic. Martin also lashed out at David, who seemed to return the sentiment by pointing out that Martin did not have the right to reveal Masha's mental health problems publicly.

After this, Martin retreated into the hut where they grew mushrooms and began dancing around as he prepared to take an overdose of hallucinogens himself to see/hallucinate about his late mother like Masha. In episode 8, we will learn whether or not Martin can see his mother. Will it be a moment of catharsis or make things work for Martin?

Masha trapped David in episode 7 and called an emergency meeting with the guests so that they could decide his fate. In the upcoming episode, David will face an unexpected trial and also confront the betrayal he faced from Masha, who had promised to reconnect him with their late daughter Tatiana with the help of the therapeutic tea.

Masha is also expected to face the consequences of her own decisions and actions, the truth behind her motives, and her daughter's loss. The finale will also reveal whether all the guests make it out of the wellness resort unscathed or if some will meet a tragic end there.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 8 will air on July 2, 2025.

