Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Why does David agree to have tea with Masha? 

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 was released on Hulu in May 2025, after almost four years since its premiere in 2021. Created by David E. Kelley, the show centers on the guests of Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort located in the fictional town of Cabrillo, California. The guests learn some shocking things about the resort and its host after their arrival.

Ad

Disclaimer: The folllowing article contains spoilers for Nine Perfect Stangers season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

The penultimate episode of Nine Perfect Stangers season 2 aired on June 25, 2025. In this episode, Masha asks David to join her for a mushroom tea ritual. Although he remains initially reluctant, she manages to convince him, claiming that the ritual helps her reconnect with their late daughter, Tatiana. David gives in and he is completely oblivious to the plan Masha has been brewing.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Martin is obviously rattled after Victoria suffered a seizure in episode 6. It leads him do some unexpected things such as having a meltdown mid-episode and taking a page from Masha's book at the end of the episode.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Why does Masha trap David in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7?

Masha and David in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Hulu)

Peter expresses his resentment towards his father, David, while talking to Masha. He states how David has turned this retreat into yet another business deal and warns Masha that all his father wants is to secure the retreat and once that is done, he might just leave. Peter's warning is enough for Masha to understand exactly how much control David should have over the retreat.

Ad

She comes up with a plan which is not the most ethical one. Pretending to give David a chance to see Tatiana, Masha serves him the medicines. Unaware of Masha’s true intentions, David takes the pills — only to wake up and realize just how wrong he was to trust her, finding himself in a hostage situation.

The guests are slowly losing their minds as tensions keep rising. At the end of the episode, Masha uses firecrackers and sirens to tell all guests to come together for an emergency meeting. The guests will be acting as the jury that gets to decide David's fate. Masha's true intentions behind this move will come to light in the finale of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2.

Ad

Also read: What role does Henry Golding play in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2? Character explored

Martin does not hold back in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7

Ad

In Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6, viewers had learned that Helena was never really there as Masha used to hallucinate about her. The hallucination was a side-effect of long-term drug use. Episode 7 opens with a flashback in which Helena, although sick, is still alive and is arguing with Martin about the fate of the retreat.

Despite Martin's protests and claims that Masha is an oppurtunist, Helena, blinded by the faith she has in Masha's transformative work, is adamant about the two of them sharing the responsibilities of Zauberwald. When Masha visits a dying Helena, the latter says:

Ad

"I want you to have it. Zauberwald. I want it to be yours."

In the present, Martin is evidently still resentful of Helena's decision of handing over part of the responsibilities to Masha. Add to that his guilty conscience about the seizure Victoria had due to the psychedelic medicines she was having. When Sister Agnes lends him a spiritual ear, Martin openly expresses his doubts about his ability to do evil.

Ad

Ad

Also read: Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Full list of cast explored

Later, when the guests begin to question about Victoria's condition, Martin has no qualms about admitting that Victoria has ALS and Masha's psychedelics are responsible for the seizure she had. He even goes on to warn the guests against Masha and David's motives.

Martin goes as far as calling Masha "a lunatic" and divulges details about her past mental health problems. This move earns him a somewhat deserved reality check from David who points out that Martin has gone against the ethics he is expected to have as a scientist.

Ad

Following this heated exchange, Martin moves to hut where the mushrooms are growing as he plans to take enough of them to hallucinate about his late mother. If Masha can do it, why can't he? Whether or not his plan will work remains to be seen.

Also read: Where was Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 filmed? All shooting locations explored

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More