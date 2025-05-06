"Not the same character as game" — Redditors are saddened by how Ellie is portrayed in The Last of Us season 2 episode 4

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 aired on May 4, 2025, as Ellie and Dina continued their strained journey through post-apocalyptic Seattle. Titled Day One, the episode explores the increasing tension between the WLF and the Seraphites, as well as Ellie's internal struggles.

With the WLF clamping down and threats lurking around every turn, the duo's search for Abby becomes increasingly desperate. The episode opens with a flashback featuring Isaac, played by Jeffrey Wright, before shifting to focus on Ellie and Dina as they find shelter, fight infected, and hear about a new destination, Lakehill.

Although the episode contains important plot twists, it has generated increasing discontent among some fans online, specifically, the way Ellie is portrayed. On Reddit, long-time viewers and fans of the video game expressed disappointment with the creative choices concerning character performance and narrative pacing.

“Show Ellie is not the same character as game Ellie actually, the writing and directing are different, Bella is just acting how she’s being written and directed to, and that would be the case if anybody else got casted instead of her,. One Reddit user wrote.

Redditor reacts to The Last of Us season 2 (Image via KingChairlesIIII)

For many, the issue isn't with the story itself but with how it’s being told, especially through the lens of Ellie's character arc.

Much of the criticism directed at Episode 4 centers on Ellie’s emotional portrayal. On Reddit, several fans voiced frustration with Bella Ramsey’s performance, claiming that her depiction of Ellie feels subdued and lacking in depth, especially in pivotal moments in The Last of Us season 2.

"The show is driving me insane with how they’re handling Ellie. I swear to god it’s like I’m crazy. Game Ellie and show Ellie are so far from each other. Ellie in the second game is such a complex person and character. "

"She doesn’t talk much to other people, Dina frequently drives conversations forward (Ellie has been shown to be socially awkward). Show Ellie is still acting like a child, not someone who is jaded by the fact that they’re racked with survivors guilt." commented another Redditor.

"I agree with almost everything you stated but I don’t think it’s Bella failing but it’s the writing that’s not great. They’re still teeing her up as season 1 Ellie. That’s one of the most jarring things in TLOU2 is that Ellie rarely laughs or jokes or has genuine happiness in her voice," shared another Redditor.

"I feel it's pretty inevitable that season 2 was going to be where Ramsey was asked to really carry a lot, really a lot more than most actors could convincingly do to be honest. And it just doesn't seem to have landed. Her breadth of acting has not changed from season 1 and I'm sorry that's a major problem." wrote another Redditor.

Meanwhile, some fans came out in support of Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us season 2.

"You gotta divorce yourself from your favorite quotes & how it was acted in the game. Bella is acting the shit out of the lines she’s been given. The scene with her crying by Joel’s clothes in his closet was top tier acting. I’m really at a loss for ppl not connecting to the moments we are getting instead of just keeping a running catalog of “it was different in the game." wrote one Redditor.

"Maybe out of game-character but not really out of show-character imo. I had some problems with her being so different in the beginning but I really like it now. I'm happy they are taking some liberties." commented another Reddit user.

What happened in The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 begins with a flashback of Isaac's history, showing how the former FEDRA agent became integral to the WLF. The story then cuts back to the current timeline, where Ellie and Dina continue exploring the ruins of Seattle.

They come across a tower with WLF markings, which happens to be inhabited. The pair narrowly avoids WLF troops and, after a confrontation with the infected, escapes to find refuge in a desolate theater.

In the process of resting, they intercept a WLF broadcast mentioning a place called Lakehill. Believing it might lead them to Abby, Ellie and Dina decide to investigate. But from the rooftop of the theater, they observe that Lakehill is a live war zone, engulfed in intense fire and explosions.

The WLF seems to be in the midst of a significant battle, but it's uncertain if the adversaries are Seraphites or infected. Despite the peril, Ellie and Dina push forward, eager to find out in The Last of Us season 2.

Another crucial scene in the episode is Ellie's revelation of her immunity to Dina. When Ellie is bitten during a fight in the subway tunnels, she is compelled to explain that the infection has no effect on her.

This scene strays slightly from the game's original storyline but to the same effect: building trust between the two characters. Dina, for her part, gives a hint of a personal secret, foreshadowing more emotional growth to be seen.

Interested viewers can watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 on HBO.

