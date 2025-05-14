What is FEDRA in The Last of Us? Explained

FEDRA, or the Federal Disaster Response Agency, is one of the organizations that plays an important role in the narrative of The Last of Us television series and the game on which it is based. For those unfamiliar, it is a tyrannical government outfit that emerged in response to the Cordyceps infection outbreak in the United States.

When FEDRA first rose to power, its task was limited to containing the infection, which included establishing quarantine zones to facilitate this. However, over time, it absorbed other powerful entities like the military and the government and exerted full control over the actions of the people under the pretext of aiding them in dire circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

FEDRA in The Last of Us is an oppressive government agency

FEDRA was a government agency that was entrusted with the responsibility of dealing with grave situations, including disasters. When the Cordyceps infection took over the United States, the organization took responsibility and attempted to control the outbreak. They set up quarantine zones throughout the region to control the infection and decided on the order of things in the said zones.

Over time, FEFTA started exercising control over the military and other government factions before completely assimilating into them. This resulted in them being the absolute power holders, leading to an eventual exploitation of that power.

FEDRA dictated the laws of the land in the quarantine zones and took extreme measures if they were not followed. They prevented inhabitants from leaving and forced them into labor. Additionally, they restricted access to necessities such as food when supplies were low.

They executed and punished criminals and those who opposed FEDRA's policies. They also banished people from the quarantine zones under these pretexts, which meant that they were directly exposing them to the deadly Cordyceps infection.

Some of the groups that emerged as a response to the FEDRA's dictatorial policies were the Fireflies and the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

Who is Isaac in The Last of Us?

Isaac, recently introduced in the second season of The Last of Us series on HBO, was a former FEDRA member. However, due to the domineering nature of the group and the government it represented, he was forced to switch sides. Not only that, his principles also no longer aligned with the group's, and it only made sense that he severed his bonds with it.

After breaking ties with FEDRA, Isaac joined the WLF, or the Washington Liberation Front, a faction that was in complete opposition to the group he was a part of before. As the show progresses, he is expected to play a key role in the new group he is part of. In the games, he was the leader of the group.

When does the next episode of The Last of Us release?

The sixth and penultimate episode of The Last of Us season 2 will air on HBO and premiere on HBO Max on May 18, 2025. On the channel, the episode will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT; on the streaming platform, it will be available for viewing at the same time.

The upcoming episode is written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, and Craig Mazin and directed by Druckmann. This episode will continue Ellie's desperate attempts to seek revenge for Joel's death from Abby and the WLF.

