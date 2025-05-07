Octopus!: Release date, plot and everything we know so far about Prime Video's upcoming documentary

Octopus! is a two-part nature documentary narrated by Emmy Award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Set to release on May 8, 2025, on Prime Video, this documentary takes viewers on a journey into the mysterious and intelligent world of the octopus.

Ad

Instead of using the conventional underwater documentary style, the documentary takes a different approach. It combines science with personal narratives, surreal comedy, and emotional insight.

This centers around the Giant Pacific Octopus, delving into its life cycle from birth to death. It also includes a varied cast of people, including scientists, explorers, and celebrities like Tracy Morgan, with particular ties to the octopus.

The documentary brings the audience closer to one of the most fascinating creatures on Earth. It offers a novel approach to investigating the depths of the ocean.

Ad

Trending

Everything to know about Octopus!

Ad

The much-anticipated documentary is set to release on May 8, 2025, on Prime Video. This documentary is available to stream in over 240 countries and territories. This includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, India, Germany, Japan, and more.

Like other Prime Video material, it comes with an Amazon Prime membership, so subscribers pay no extra costs.

Octopus! investigates the animal's intelligence, social behavior, and the emotional effect it has on those who study and encounter it using their narratives. The documentary's unusual tone combines oddities like a unicorn sighting, creating a fascinating investigation of both human and animal spheres.

Ad

Also Read: The true story behind Prime Video's Spy High, explained

Plot of Octopus!

Ad

The documentary focuses on the Giant Pacific Octopus, exploring its life cycle in detail, from its birth to its eventual death. It provides a close look at the growth and unique characteristics of this fascinating species.

The documentary follows scientists who want to save octopuses and explorers who want to understand them. Exploring the octopus's intelligence, adaptability, shapeshifting, and three hearts makes it a natural wonder. The documentary also highlights the emotional journeys of people who have formed deep connections with the octopus.

Ad

Among them is comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, known for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. She shared his personal fascination with the creature, adding a layer of intrigue and humor to the documentary.

These interconnected narratives weave a tapestry of human experiences linked by a shared bond with the octopus. Octopus!'s unique format lets it explore humans' emotional and intellectual connections with this "alien" species beyond nature exploration.

Also Read: 5 Lifetime documentary series that are too unsettling to watch

Ad

Production and direction

Ad

The production brings together several leading companies. The documentary is directed by Niharika Desi and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Wells Street Films, Amazon's MGM Studios, and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions.

With its mix of scientific insight, humor, and emotional depth, Octopus! is likely to appeal to both nature lovers and general documentary viewers.

Read More: 10 movies and shows to stream on Prime Video in May 2025

Octopus! will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More