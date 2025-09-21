  • home icon
  Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9: Release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:20 GMT
Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 (Image via Starz)
Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 (Image via Starz)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 is the show's penultimate episode. It's expected to bring even more drama and tension for Julia and Henry Beauchamp, as well as Ellen MacKenzie and Jamie Fraser's stories. There's a promise of both reunion and danger for the two pairs of lovers.

Titled Braemar, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 drops next Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, only on Starz. As teased from the upcoming episode's teaser, there will be another gathering, and the Grants, the MacKenzies, the Beauchamps, and the Frasers will all be in attendance.

However, despite the festivities, danger looms over the show's two pairs of star-crossed lovers as they conspire to reunite with each of their loved ones.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

When does Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 come out?

The series has been releasing one new episode every week after the two-episode drop in the premiere, and this streak continues to the show's penultimate episode. This means that Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 will be released next week on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the usual timeslot of 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

Below is a guide to the exact release timing of the upcoming episode in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeFriday, September 26, 20255 pm
Central TimeFriday, September 26, 2025
7 pm
Eastern TimeFriday, September 26, 2025
8 pm
British Summer TimeSaturday, September 27, 2025
1 am
Central European TimeSaturday, September 27, 2025
2 am
Eastern European TimeSaturday, September 27, 2025
3 am
Indian Standard TimeSaturday, September 27, 2025
5:30 am
Japan Standard TimeSaturday, September 27, 2025
9 am
Starz is the home of the Outlander show and the exclusive streaming platform for the prequel series. All previous and upcoming episodes, including Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9, will exclusively stream on Starz.

How many episodes are left in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1

The Outlander prequel series brought tension, drama, and yearning for eight episodes now. With the season only having a total of ten episodes, only two are left before the series ends. Below is the release schedule for all remaining episodes, which will come two weeks after the other, unlike previous releases.

  • Episode 9: Braemar - September 26, 2025
  • Episode 10: Something Borrowed - October 10, 2025

A brief recap of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8

A still from the series (Image via Starz)
A still from the series (Image via Starz)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 kicked off with tension high in the air at Castle Leoch, with Ellen MacKenzie due for the test to prove that her virtue is intact. Thankfully, Julia came with Brian to help her pass the test, one that she would have failed after what happened at the Beltane festival. Julia's special elixir ensured Ellen passed the test, much to her brothers' relief.

Meanwhile, the other couple, Julia and Henry, finally crossed paths at Castle Leoch, something that Henry couldn't believe after the midwife's lies about Julia and her baby dying at childbirth. While their reunion was cut short, Julia told Henry she was at Castle Leathers and promised they would soon find each other again.

The Grants also received a letter that Isaac Grant has died in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8.

Major events to expect in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9

Based on the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 teaser from Starz and the events of the previous episodes, here are some potential plot developments and highlights fans can expect in the next episode:

  • There's a major overhaul at Clan Grant after the news that Isaac Grant has died. Malcolm Grant will now be their new laird, and Arch Bug has just lost his closest ally.
  • Ellen MacKenzie receives a threat from Malcolm Grant's uncle, Mac. He threatens to rip Ellen's heart if she breaks Malcolm's heart.
  • Henry and Ned Gowan conspire together to help Henry reunite with Julia and their baby. It will be tricky with Lord Lovat's presence, and how they plan to have Henry's family back will be a highlight in the next episode.
Stay tuned for more Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 news and updates as the season nears its finale.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
