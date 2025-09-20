Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Has Julia and Henry finally found each other?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 brings a satisfying relief for the both of the show's star-crossed lovers as the four of their lives collide at Castle Leoch. The episode kicks off with the heartbreaking turn of events teased in the previous episode: Ellen MacKenzie is undergoing a test to determine if her virtue is intact.

But besides Brian Fraser trying his might to save Ellen from such cruelty, the other star couple finally gets what they are yearning for: each other. Julia and Henry Beauchamp finally find each other in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8, thanks to Julia's insistence on going to Castle Leoch instead of heading straight to the Grants.

Meanwhile, both the Grants and the MacKenzies are beside themselves about Ellen's test and what it entails if she fails to prove that her virtue is intact. There's also some news that could change the course of a lot of their lives and alliances.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Do Julia and Henry reunite in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8?

Henry and Julia find each other (Image via Starz)

Ever since the two of them time-traveled to 1814 Scotland in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere, Julia and Henry Beauchamp had been trying to find a way to return to each other's arms. For the last seven episodes, chances to meet each other never came for one reason or another, but they finally reunite in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8.

At first, seeing Julia across the hallway, Henry couldn't believe his eyes. He thinks he's only hallucinating his wife, that his mind is playing tricks again because of the PTSD he sustained from the war. One can't blame Henry, however, as he was told in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6 that both Julia and her baby didn't survive childbirth.

However, at the end of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8, when Henry sees Julia again across the hallway, she calls his name, and he realizes that she is indeed real and not a figment of his imagination. They are finally together, and Henry is only too happy to learn that his wife and son are alive. Julia also reveals that she named their son William after Henry's grandfather.

Their reunion, however, is cut short after hearing Arch Bug calling Henry from right around the corner. Julia and Brian Fraser have to escape quickly, but she promises Henry that they will soon find each other.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8: Does Ellen MacKenzie pass the test?

Ellen passed the test (Image via Starz)

After what happened at the Beltane Festival in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5, there's no way Ellen MacKenzie will pass the test to prove that her virtue is intact. However, thanks to Julia and her elixir made of eggs, sugar, and other ingredients, the physician and priest of Clan Grant, who does the test, deems Ellen pure.

After hearing that Ellen will undergo the test from his father, Brian hightails it to Castle Leoch to help his "wife," despite his mother trying to prevent him. Julia, who happens to hear them arguing, offers what she knows about how to fake one's purity with a special elixir. Via the secret passage that only Ellen and Julia know from the latter's previous visit, Julia and Brian manage to bring the elixir in time.

How will a death in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8 changes Clan Grant?

Isaac Grant is dead (Image via Starz)

After Ellen passes the test in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8, both the Grants and the MacKenzies, especially the MacKenzies, sigh in relief. For Colum and Dougal, it means the wedding will continue without a hitch, even if their sister will hate them for allowing her to be in that predicament.

However, just as the Grants leave after the test, Henry, the Bladier for Clan Grant, receives a letter with the news that Isaac Grant is dead. Isaac Grant has been a no-show for the past couple of episodes, with Malcolm taking the mantle in their business dealings. The former laird's death means Malcolm is now the laird, and as Henry describes him, he's more compassionate and less cruel than his father.

In Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8, it's clear that Henry has Malcolm's favor, and they both have enough of Arch Bug, who has been Isaac Grant's loyal follower. With Malcolm now the laird, Henry will gain even more power in the clan while Arch Bug loses his.

Catch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 8, along with the previous episodes in the series, streaming on Starz.

