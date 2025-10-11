Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale ending explained: Do Julia and Henry manage to escape through the stones or will they be separated again?

The Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale finally arrives after two weeks of waiting, and it brings plenty of plot twists, from surprising weddings, unexpected death, and an intense cliffhanger. It's the MacKenzie-Grant wedding in episode 10, but things don't turn out as planned or expected.

Season 1 also ends with a mix of suspense and mystery for the Beauchamps as they race to Craigh Na Dun in hopes of returning to their daughter Claire. However, the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale ends with a cliffhanger—Henry and Julia aren't able to escape through the stones, at least not yet.

What is certain, however, is that their reunion would be cut short, whether or not they can escape through the fairy stones.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Where does the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale leave Henry and Julia?

While Julia and Henry Beauchamp manage to escape Leathers and ride a horse to Craigh Na Dun, they are left with a huge problem. They can't try to escape through the stones together because they are not sure if their baby could also time-travel. If not, he will be left in 1714 with no parent at all.

Julia and Henry before their Scotland vacation (Image via Starz/YouTube)

So, it's either Julia and the baby or Henry and the baby who touch the stone first, so in case the baby doesn't go through, one of them will still be able to be there. However, choosing which goes first with the baby is not their only problem. Arch Bug is also after Henry, so Julia makes a choice to have Henry and the baby touch the stone first. In 1714, she was still the wife of a laird, so no one would hurt her.

But Henry isn't about to make Julia that sacrifice, so he pushed her hand to touch the fairy stones. Unfortunately for the fans, the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale ends without confirmation of whether Julia and the baby manage to go through the stones. But Julia and Henry's reunion is bound to be cut short, whether she and the baby go through the stones or not.

If she indeed goes through the stones and Henry follows, they will not arrive at the same junction of time. Henry also has to fight against Bug and the others. If touching the stones fails, they will also be separated, as Bug will want to take Henry back to the Grants, and Lord Lovat has been looking for Julia and the baby, so they will be back to square one.

Who ends up marrying whom in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale?

The Mackenzie-Grant wedding is still a go in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale, but instead of Ellen and Malcolm, there's a different bride and groom. With Jocasta's help, Ellen and Brian reunite just before the wedding and escape together. But with both clans still driven to continue their alliance, Dougal ends up marrying Malcolm's sister, Maura Grant.

Ellen escapes the wedding (Image via Starz/YouTube)

The wedding ends up as an awkward but amusing affair, with Maura not too bothered by the wedding but unsure how to act around Dougal. The same goes for Dougal, who gets a bit shell-shocked when Maura demands that they consummate the marriage. All of that happens after Maura sees Dougal having relations with one of her aides, which perhaps added to their awkward encounter.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale: Who dies in the end?

The Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale ends with an unexpected death that will change the dynamics coming into another season, if it happens. Malcolm Grant dies after Brian stabs him. It happens while Ellen and Brian flee Castle Leoch in the height of the festivities. Malcolm sees them, and he's miffed that Ellen would leave him for a man like Brian Fraser, whom he calls a lot of nasty names.

While Brian has no intention of killing him, he also has no choice when Malcolm refuses to stand down. Moreover, Malcolm would have hunted them down. Now, his death would change things for Clan Grant, who now has no laird to speak of. Perhaps Dougal would get his chance to lead after all, since he just married into the family.

Catch all ten episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 finale streaming on Starz.

