Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9 ending explained: Does Brian Fraser die?

It's a big event at Braemer in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9, with the Earl of Mar's annual tynchal, aka hunt. Everyone important from all clans will be there, including Clans MacKenzie, Grant, and Fraser. A new character also enters the scene, Malcolm's uncle, Mac, who appears to have a cruel streak.

Ad

However, animals are not the only ones being hunted at Braemar. If a broken heart is not enough suffering in this episode, well-known paid assassins are also after Brian Fraser, sending arrows flying after him. Thankfully, Brian Fraser doesn't die in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9, thanks to his unexpected savior, whom Brian himself is shocked to learn.

Meanwhile, Julia and Henry Beauchamp reunite once again, and the latter is able to see his newborn son. While it's heartbreaking for Henry to learn about Julia's wedding to Lord Lovat, they have a plan, but someone could also destroy it for them.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Who is going after Brian Fraser in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9, and why does Murtagh save him?

Brian is in danger (Image via Starz)

Brian Fraser's life is put in danger in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9. During the tynchal, instead of joining the hunt, he is delegated to become the beater after another fight with Lord Lovat. While in the woods doing the job of a beater begrudgingly, someone shoots an arrow at him. The Gallowglass, a crew of local mercenaries-for-hire, is coming after him.

Ad

But before the assassins can get to him, Brian's cousin, Murtagh, arrives to save him. The cousins have been on the outs since the Beltane Festival after Murtagh feels like Brian betrayed him for getting with Ellen MacKenzie. Which is why Brian is shocked to find Murtagh saving him from the Gallowglass, but according to Murtagh, no one is allowed to kill Brian but him.

Brian and Murtagh escape the woods and the Gallowglass on their horses at the end of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9. However, it's still a mystery why the assassins are after him since Colum has given his word to Ellen that he will not cause any harm to Brian if she promises to leave him. And, throughout the series, Brian hasn't had any enemies who would try to kill him.

Ad

Does Ellen break up with Brian in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9?

Brian and Ellen break up (Image via Starz)

A threat to his life is not the only thing Brian is facing in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9. He's also nursing a broken heart after Ellen MacKenzie makes an impossible decision to break up with him, saying that she doesn't love him. Despite Brian begging, and even if he's telling the truth that they love each other, Ellen's mind is already made up, and it's her only way to protect him.

Ad

Ellen has to cut ties with Brian for good because Colum has found out about the two of them, no thanks to Dougal, after what happened at the Jacobite meeting. Colum wants to kill Brian Fraser, not only for touching his sister, but for endangering Clan MacKenzie's agreement with Clan Grant. However, Ellen threatens to disown Colum if he ever causes Brian any harm.

In the end, the siblings make an agreement. Ellen will cut any ties with Brian if Colum swears that he will not kill or have anybody kill Brian Fraser. Whether or not Colum has kept his word is a mystery since the mercenaries, who also happen to be at Braemar's festivities, have come after Brian's head.

Ad

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9: What happens to Henry and Julia, and what are they planning?

Henry and Julia at Braemar (Image via Starz)

Thanks to Brian and Julia's scheming, Lord Lovat allows Julia and baby William to go to Braemar with them in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9. It allows Julia and the baby to reunite with Henry during the festivities and, with Ned Gowan's help, meet in secret to formulate a plan to escape.

Ad

Ned has been a good friend to Henry and has promised to help him escape the Grants for good, especially after learning how the late Grant laird and Arch Bug deceived Henry. At the end of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9, Henry and Julia conspired to meet outside of Leathers, and she would leave a mark for him.

However, their plan is not foolproof. While they could try to evade both the Grants and Lord Lovat during their planned escape, they still have no idea how to return to their own time period via Craigh na Dun. Plus, there's also Seema, who has slept with Henry in episode 6, who has overheard their conversation. With her being in love with Henry, she could foil their plan.

Ad

Catch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 9, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Starz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More