Paul de Gelder brings his shark adventures in these two shows in Shark Week 2025 

Shark Week 2025 is underway, continuing its 37th year run. It premiered on Sunday, July 20, 2025, and will continue through Saturday, July 26, 2025, with three new specials airing each night at 8 pm, 9 pm, and 10 pm ET. Viewers can catch the latest instalment on Discovery Channel as well as streaming on Max. This year's lineup offers a mix of scientific exploration, thrilling shark encounters, and stories that highlight marine conservation.Among this year's featured hosts is Paul de Gelder, an Australian Navy veteran and shark attack survivor. He will appear in two of the three scheduled shows on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, offering viewers both survival training and a deep-sea investigation into a mysterious mako shark. His specials aim to educate audiences about shark safety and marine research using real-world experience and expert collaboration.Shark Week 2025: The two shows featuring Paul de Gelder

July 22, 2025- How to Survive a Shark Attack at 9:00 pm ETPaul de Gelder will appear in How to Survive a Shark Attack, a special based on his 2009 bull shark encounter during a Navy training dive in Sydney Harbour. The episode uses controlled simulations and expert interviews to demonstrate how individuals can avoid escalating shark interactions and respond effectively in emergencies.The program covers how body language and movement can influence a shark's behavior, defensive tactics if a shark becomes aggressive, and common misconceptions about survival methods. It is designed to inform ocean-goers and general viewers alike.July 22, 2025- Black Mako of the Abyss at 10:00 pm ETIn the final hour, de Gelder teams up with shark tagger Keith Poe and marine ecologist Kendyl Berna to investigate an unusually large, dark-colored mako shark off the coast of Australia.Through satellite tracking and biometric data collection, the team attempts to determine whether this shark is a rare color morph, a hybrid, or part of an undocumented population. The special blends exploratory fieldwork with scientific analysis, delving into species variation, behavioral patterns, and broader conservation implications.About Paul de Gelder on Shark Week 2025

Paul de Gelder served in the Royal Australian Navy untill his right leg and hand were lost in a shark attack in 2009. He has since turned his experience into an impassioned platform as a public speaker, author, and go-to contributor for Shark Week, appearing in more than 20 specials since 2013.Working closely with scientists, conservationists, and educators, de Gelder is dedicated to raising awareness about sharks, promoting safety, and advocating for the protection of these vital marine creatures, always highlighting the importance of peaceful coexistence between humans and the ocean's predators.As Shark Week 2025 continues through Saturday, July 26, 2025, viewers can expect a nightly trio of programs blending excitement, insight, and ocean science. On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Paul de Gelder takes center stage on Shark Week 2025 from 9 pm to 10 pm, delivering back-to-back specials that combine real-world survival expertise with a deep dive into shark research. Both shows will be available on the Discovery Channel and Max.