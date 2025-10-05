Peaky Blinders sequel series: Everything to know about the upcoming show

The fans of Peaky Blinders are all set to get more from the show's universe. Netflix has ordered a two-season sequel series of the show, bringing new faces from the Shelby family to the spotlight.

The new show by Steven Knight will follow the troubled aftermath of World War II, pitting the Shelbys against fierce forces in Birmingham. Tense moments and historical shifts will be explored in the series, which is set to arrive soon on Netflix.

From plot details to the team behind it, several additional information about the new series have been unveiled ahead of its release. Here's everything that is known about Peaky Blinders sequel series so far.

What will Peaky Blinders sequel series be about?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

A new phase of the Shelby family is on the rise in the upcoming Peaky Blinders series. Set in the 1950s, the series will explore the era around World War II.

New opportunities emerge from the devastation that ensued in Birmingham during the war. The new faces of the Shelby family will have to compete to get their hands on the reconstruction project, which could take a violent turn ahead in the series.

The official description of the series, as unveiled by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in World War II, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

The upcoming sequel will have two seasons. The cast members are yet to be revealed, but viewers can expect more updates soon.

Steven Knight promises "a hell of a ride" with the upcoming sequel series

Steven Knight at House Of Guinness London Premiere (Image via Getty)

All seasons of Peaky Blinders have varied characters and historical shifts that have brought intense moments to the storyline. With a new generation of Shelbys coming to the screens with a two-season sequel series, things are going to be tougher and complicated ahead. Steven Knight, in an interview with Netflix Tudum, confirmed these challenging turns that the sequel would take.

Introducing the show and the background, Steven Knight shared with Netflix Tudum:

"I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz."

With the war-torn situation, the rebuilding of Birmingham will drive the next generation of Shelbys to take actions and decisions that will bring unique twists to the plot. Talking about this new phase, Knight shared:

"The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride."

About the release and team behind the sequel series

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

All seasons of Cillian Murphy-starrer Peaky Blinders delivered a storyline that put the central characters in high-risk and high-stakes situations. Comprising a total of six seasons, the series ended in 2022. However, the fans of the period drama will get more content from the universe with the release of the two-season sequel series.

As reported by Variety, the new Peaky Blinders film, titled The Immortal Man, will star Murphy as the lead and is expected to be released in 2026. With the upcoming feature film set to drop soon, the sequel series will pick up where the movie leaves off.

Along with Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy will also serve as an executive producer of the series, alongside several others. The series is a Kudos and Garrison Drama production. Filming is set to happen for the show in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc. Studios.

