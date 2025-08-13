Platonic season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Is Will about to break up with Jenna?

Platonic season 2 episode 3, titled The Bachelor Party, was released on August 13, 2025. The episode begins with Sylvia and Will in different emotional states ahead of the latter’s bachelor party as their old college friend arrives in town. Sylvia has already spoken to Charlie about what Jenna said to her in the previous episode and has been a little worried about her personality.That’s when their college friend, nicknamed Wildcard, arrives in town, and Sylvia looks forward to their wild bachelor party plans. However, at the same time, she’s also worried that Jenna’s personality and her own negative feelings about Jenna might be revealed to Will. Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Platonic season 2 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.Once the bachelor party kicks off, however, it turns into a night of revelations that eventually ends with Will arriving at Sylvia’s house with news that he has to break up with Jenna as he can’t stay in a relationship without physical intimacy. Despite being mildly shocked by the news, Sylvia agrees to accompany him to San Diego for moral support during this difficult conversation.This ending sets up significant complications for Will's professional life as Jenna is also his boss. Will finally decides what to do about his relationship with Jenna in Platonic season 2 episode 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostViewers expected a lot from Platonic season 2 episode 3, especially with Will and Jenna’s relationships not quite on the steadiest of rocks. The two showed signs of cracking in episode 2, and while they apologised and talked things out, the episode still left the couple closer to breaking up than getting married. And episode 3 continued that trend as throughout the episode, Will reveals his nagging doubts about his relationship. He does it first to Wildcard, his and Sylvia’s old college friend, and then once Sylvia (Rose Byrne) finds out that Will and Jenna don’t have that much physical intimacy anymore, he tells her his doubts. He effectively uses both his friends as a sounding board.And while Wildcard is slightly more on his side than Sylvia’s, Will learns a lot about himself throughout the night. But after witnessing nothing but intimacy at the aquarium, Will ended up having a wet dream, which led to a lightbulb moment. He arrives at Sylvia’s place in the morning and she apologies for what she said.Will accepts her apology and tells her that while he considers Jenna to be a good person and does love her, he can’t be in a relationship with little to no physical intimacy. Will then decides to break up with her and asks Sylvia to come with him to San Diego for moral support, which she agrees to at the end of Platonic season 2 episode 3. Sylvia seems to be missing her wild-child younger days more than she seems to realiseA still from the trailer (Image via AppleTV)While the Platonic season 2 episode 3 is called the Bachelor Party, the episode began with Sylvia showing far more excitement for the night as compared to either Will or Wildcard. From the moment she met Wildcard for brunch, she believed that the night would be a return to their carefree past. Instead, she ended up disappointed when Wildcard seemed to have grown up and calmed down a bit.She seemed almost upset that they had no plans for the party. It eventually led to Will joining in, and the two attempted to figure out something to do, which saw them leave to go to the aquarium. However, another squabble between Will and Sylvia leads to her leaving earlier than expected, upset that she didn’t get the night out on the town like she wanted.The two men might have had other thoughts on their minds, but throughout the episode, it seemed like Sylvia needed this more than they did. Especially with her husband Charlie, now busy preparing for his chance to be on Jeopardy!, the entire episode seemed to build around the looming shadow of a potential midlife crisis for Sylvia.Interested viewers can watch Platonic season 2 episode 3 on Apple TV+.