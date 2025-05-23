Poker Face season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Human lie detector Charlie Cale's adventures continue in Poker Face season 2 episode 6. After getting entangled in a murder in a minor league baseball team in the last episode while working as a ball girl, Charlie is off to another mysterious case where she uses her extraordinary ability to sniff out when someone is lying.

Poker Face season 2 episode 6 will be released next Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Peacock. Titled Sloppy Joseph, Charlie lands in an elementary school classroom in the next episode. While there is not much known about her job there or if there's another murder, the next episode is expected to follow the show's traditional mystery-of-the-week format.

Expect another set of guest stars to join Natasha Lyonne in episode 6 of the Poker Face season 2 cast.

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 6 be released?

New episodes of the second season of Poker Face arrive every week, early on Thursdays. This means that the upcoming Poker Face season 2 episode 6 will be available to watch on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

However, please note that there's a difference in release times, depending on the region. The table below details the exact release timings for the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 29, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

4:00 pm

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 6

Like the previous five episodes of the series, Poker Face season 2 episode 6 will be released exclusively on Peacock. US fans can watch the upcoming episode, as well as the past ones, on the streaming platform with a subscription. Meanwhile, audiences in the UK can watch the new episode via Sky Max or its accompanying streaming service, Now TV.

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 5

Charlie Cale ends up working as a ballgirl in the previous episode. She was working for a losing baseball team in the minor league, with a has-been pitcher who lost his fastball. On the brink of a forced retirement, the same pitcher, Russ "Rocket" Waddell, started a scam of betting against his own team and purposely losing their games to earn millions with his friends and teammates.

However, a rookie pitcher, Felix Domingo, became a thorn in their plan. What started as a mostly harmless plot to get Felix, who is determined to win, out of the game by lacing his gums with hallucinogens ended up in an accidental murder. During a spat between Rocket and Felix, the former took a ball and threw it into Felix's head.

While he couldn't throw beyond 90 mph before, his fastball returned at that inopportune time. His throw clocked at 101 mph, fast enough to kill Felix on impact. Poker Face season 2 episode 5 saw Charlie figure out the murder. She then baited Rocket into throwing a fastball during his last game as proof that only he could have murdered Felix, which he did, clocking another 101 mph.

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 6

It's another episode of Poker Face season 2, which means there's another mystery for Charlie Cale to solve using her uncanny but useful lie-detecting skills. Poker Face season 2 episode 6 will bring her to the chaos in an elementary school, where there's a talent show. It's an exciting event for everyone until one of the students decides to have too much fun.

There's also a class pet involved, which is expected to add to the charm and comedy of the upcoming episode. Here's what can be expected to play out in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"Charlie gets caught up in the politics of an elementary school classroom when a harmless talent show performance is upstaged by a student's diabolical plot involving the class pet."

Stay tuned for more Poker Face season 2 news and updates as the year progresses.

