Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect and more

With Unique's return and the shocking twist of his revenge against the Thomas family, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 promises more twists and turns in the Power prequel storyline. The next episode is set to be eventful for Raq and the others.

Ad

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 will be airing on Friday night, March 21, 2025, on Starz at 8:00 pm ET before it arrives on streaming a few hours later to continue their story. The next episode is also expected to dive deep into Unique's plans now that he's done staying in the shadows.

Created by Sascha Penn, the next episode will see Mekai Curtis return to his role as Kanan Stark, as well as Patina Miller as Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, and more.

Ad

Trending

When will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 be released?

Following the crime saga's Friday evening release schedule every week, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 will air on Friday night, March 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Ad

However, with different release timings depending on the region, please look at the table below for the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in select major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, March 21, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Friday, March 21, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Friday, March 21, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 22, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Saturday, March 22, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, March 22, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 22, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Saturday, March 22, 2025

10:00 am

Ad

Please note that these release timings already account for daylight saving time.

Read more: Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 complete release schedule

Where to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3

Like the previous two episodes of the ongoing drama, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 will air via Starz on the aforementioned scheduled release date. It will first air on television on Starz via Sling TV at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time before streaming via the Starz app a few hours later, at midnight ET.

Ad

A subscription on the platform, which starts at $2.99 per month, is needed to access the content, along with the previous seasons of the series.

Where the Starz app is not available, viewers can get a Starz add-on subscription for platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, and The Roku Channel. Meanwhile, audiences in the UK can watch episode 3 on MGM+ on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

A brief recap of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 saw a turning point in Unique's storyline. Titled It's All Love, the previous episode showed Unique finally coming out of the shadow to take his revenge against the Thomas family, ending with him shooting Raq's lawyer, Andre.

Ad

Ad

Besides Unique's quest for a bloodbath, the previous episode also saw other escalating situations. One of which is Marvin shooting the worker after catching him stealing from his dr*g supply, leaving the man for dead. The sudden burst of anger was reminiscent of his old self, the violence he tries to temper down to become a changed man for his family.

Meanwhile, the previous episode also revealed Jukebox leaving the army after a fellow trainee was discharged for having gay magazines. While walking away from basic training can have some risky consequences, Jukebox had spent years hiding her identity. Staying there would only mean that she couldn't openly be herself.

Ad

Read more: Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 recap

What to expect in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3

Titled Bygones, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 teases another episode full of conflict and tension. Following Unique's death and sudden comeback, and now seeking revenge against the Thomas family, Raq, as well as Marvin, will have to face the consequences that come with his return. Meanwhile, everyone else will deal with their own personal dilemma.

Ad

Here's what audiences can expect in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"As Raq and Marvin face the aftermath of Unique's violent clandestine comeback, Lou manages his new artist, Kanan connects with his grandmother, and Jukebox explores her identity."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback