Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The upcoming docuseries Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal follows the journey of two basketball legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson, through the worlds of sports, business, and branding. It is set to be released on Netflix on June 4, 2025.

The series highlights how the two take on leadership roles at Reebok, making bold decisions and strategies to bring the brand back into the mainstream. Their conversations, experiences, and partnerships are the focus of this six-episode series.

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal's summary, according to Netflix, reads:

"In this candid documentary series, NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson work to revive Reebok's legacy and find a rising star to rep the brand."

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal: Exploring the release date, time, and streaming platform

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal is releasing on June 4, 2025, and will be available to stream starting at 3 am ET. The docuseries will be available globally exclusively on Netflix. Viewers in different regions will be able to watch it as per their local time.

Viewers need to have an active Netflix subscription to watch the series. Netflix in the US offers three plans:

Standard with Ads plan at $7.99 per month.

Standard plan at $17.99 per month.

Premium plan at $24.99 per month.

Interested viewers can subscribe via Netflix's official website or mobile app. Payment options include credit/debit cards, PayPal, and Netflix gift cards. Once subscribed, users can watch the series on devices such as smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

What is Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal all about? Explored

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal is a six-episode docuseries that traces Reebok’s comeback under the leadership of NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. It shows viewers how the former players became corporate leaders. Appointed as President and Vice President of Reebok Basketball, respectively, O’Neal and Iverson are shown charting a new direction for the sportswear and footwear brand.

The docuseries presents the duo's plans to reconnect Reebok with younger consumers. It features business meetings, marketing campaign launches, and collaborations that attempt to reconnect the brand with sports communities and sneaker culture. Highlights include the signing of WNBA star Angel Reese, who is presented as the future face of Reebok for Women's Basketball.

Beyond business meetings and decisions, the series also showcases personal stories. In it, O'Neal and Iverson discuss their leadership approach, legacy, and the evolution of sports culture.

Shaquille O'Neal is an executive producer of the series. Reebok's headquarters in Boston is one of the places where Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal was filmed.

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal examines the nexus of strategy, business, and athletics, telling a story of leadership, change, and the changing link between business and sports via real-life struggles, strategic ambition, and cultural relevance.

The six-part docuseries will make its debut on Netflix on June 4, 2025. The entire series will be released at once and will take viewers inside Reebok’s internal processes.

