Presumed Innocent episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Presumed Innocent episode 4 will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The legal thriller miniseries is based in Chicago and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular character of Rusty Sabich. Sabich is a prosecution attorney who gets embroiled in a legal battle against his own department when he is found to be the main suspect in the murder of his co-worker and mistress Carolyn Polhemus.

The upcoming episode will deal with one of Rusty's family member's coming under the radar when a picture of Kyle at the crime scene is submitted to the court. Tommy Molto, the prosecution lawyer building a case against Rusty, shall also be seen interviewing Carolyn's son Michael.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Presumed Innocent (2024).

Presumed Innocent episode 4 release date and time

Jake Gyllenhaal and Bill Camp in a still from Presumed Innocent (via Apple TV+)

Presumed Innocent episode 4 will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The episode will be available as per the platform's scheduled release at 12 a.m. ET.

The region-wise release schedule for the episode, titled 'The Burden', is given below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 4 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 5 a.m. Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 6 a.m. Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 7 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 9:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 1 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, June 26, 2024 2 p.m.

Where to watch Presumed Innocent episode 4?

Fans can watch Presumed Innocent episode 4 on Apple TV+. New episodes of the miniseries are released every week on Wednesdays. Viewers can watch shows of their choice on Apple devices or connect via an Apple ID on their website as well.

What to expect from Presumed Innocent episode 4?

In its previous episode, Presumed Innocent moved further with the case of Carolyn Polhemus' murder and Rusty's potential involvement in it. As media attention grew on the case, Barbara was asked to take a break from work and lost her job because of the negative press it brought to the workplace.

On the other hand, the suspicious text Rusty received was revealed to be from Carolyn's son Michael. He saw Rusty at the house the night Carolyn was murdered and even captured photos of it. Michael submitted these pictures to the police for evidence and to the prosecution, who were required to provide these to the court as proof.

While reviewing the pictures and trying to gauge in what light they painted him, Rusty noticed that there was a second shadowy figure that had gone unnoticed. Upon zooming in, he realised that it was his son Kyle.

The upcoming story is expected to explore Kyle's role in the story and answer the question of why he was near Carolyn's house. His presence also makes him a potential suspect, something that Rusty wouldn't want for his family. As per its official summary, episode 4 will also see the prosecution lawyer Tommy Molto dig deeper into the case and interview Carolyn's son Michael.

Who are the cast members in Presumed Innocent episode 4?

Presumed Innocent episode 4 is led by Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Ruth Negga (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). The full list of the main cast featured in the episode is as follows:

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

Nana Mensah as Alana Rodriguez

Tate Birchmore as Michael Caldwell

Presumed Innocent is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ with new episodes released every Wednesday.