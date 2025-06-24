Prison Break soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

Prison Break's haunting musical score, like its gripping storyline, played a crucial role in the series' success. The show's atmospheric soundtrack, featured throughout its run from 2005 to 2017, helped build tension and evoke emotion throughout the dramatic escape saga.
Ramin Djawadi, a German-Iranian composer born in 1974, created Prison Break's iconic musical background. A Berklee College of Music graduate who trained under the legend Hans Zimmer, Djawadi's work on Prison Break marked one of his breakthrough television successes.
His distinctive style combines electronic sonics with orchestral arrangements, creating the intense, pulsating soundscapes that defined the show's claustrophobic ambience.
This series's theme became instantly recognizable for its minimalist yet powerful approach. Djawadi's success with the series launched him toward later acclaim with Game of Thrones (earning Emmy Awards), The Pacific, and Westworld.
All the soundtracks of Prison Break
Season 1 of Prison Break
Prison Break Theme – Ramin Djawadi
Linc & LJ – Ramin Djawadi
Conspiracy – Ramin Djawadi
Strings Of Prisoners – Ramin Djawadi
Save A Brother's Life – Ramin Djawadi
You Got to Love – Candi Staton
Willing to Die – St. John
T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi
This Is War – Black Toast Music
Sucre's Dilemma – Ramin Djawadi
Inking The Plan – Ramin Djawadi
Menace to Society – G-$tack
Sarah & Michael – Ramin Djawadi
Unconditional – Ramin Djawadi
Goodbye – G-$tack
Eres Tú – Mocedades
Cat & Mouse – Ramin Djawadi
Orange Sky – Alexi Murdoch
We Rollin' – G-$tack
Nine Thou (Grant Mohrman Superstars Remix) – Styles of Beyond
Prison Break Main Title OST – Ramin Djawadi
Breaking Out – Kasm & Brace
Remorse – Ramin Djawadi
Stand-Off – Ramin Djawadi
Abruzzi Is The Ticket – Ramin Djawadi
An In-Be-Tweener – Ramin Djawadi
Sweet Emotion – Aerosmith
After Dark – Tito & Tarantula
Outsider (Apocalypse Remix) – A Perfect Circle
The Outsider – A Perfect Circle
Monday – Paracetamol – Ulrich Schnauss
Ain't No Thing – Sonny Ellis
Sara – Ramin Djawadi
Un homme et une femme (Instrumental) – Francis Lai
Maricruz – Ramin Djawadi
In The Tunnels – Ramin Djawadi
Arcoiris de Amor – Papi Oviedo y su Soneros, Cristina Azcuy Garcia
Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
Share the Land – The Guess Who
Teardrop – Massive Attack
The Manhunt Begins – Ramin Djawadi
Season 2 of Prison Break
Under the Milky Way – The Church
Veronica Is Murdered – Ramin Djawadi
An In-Be-Tweener – Ramin Djawadi
T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi
Strings Of Prisoners – Ramin Djawadi
Cowboy In The Starlight – Easterling & Gildersleeve
Horos Tou Zorba (I) / Zorba's Dance – Mikis Theodorakis
Special Agent Mahone – Ramin Djawadi
Roll On Big Mama – Moe Bandy, Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley, Joe Stampley
Linc & LJ – Ramin Djawadi
Origami – Ramin Djawadi
Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves
The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised – Johnny Paycheck
Give Me Just A Little More Time – Chairmen of the Board
Home – Alexi Murdoch
Jamaican Girl (feat. Brick & Lace) – Obie Trice
Inking The Plan – Ramin Djawadi
Execution Prison Break Soundtrack – Ramin Djawadi
Sona – Ramin Djawadi
Season 3 of Prison Break
All Along the Watchtower (Take 3) – Bob Dylan
Kampot – Miklos Malek
T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi
Chicken Foot – Ramin Djawadi
Orientacion – Ramin Djawadi
Pas Le Temps – Faf La Rage
Bhangra Fever – Midival Punditz
El Que a Hierro Mata – Convoy Cubano
No tema El Reaper – La Pistola
(Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult
Put 'Em In Their Place – Mobb Deep
Aim For The Heart – Ramin Djawadi
Una Estrella – Jon Alexi
Llorando – Rebekah Del Rio
Season 4 of Prison Break
Maricruz – Ramin Djawadi
T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi
Sarah – Ramin Djawadi
Strings Of Prisoners – Ramin Djawadi
Breaking and Entering – Ramin Djawadi
I've Been Everywhere Man – Geoff Mack
Cherry – UFO
Believe – The Bravery
Season 5
Rusty Cage – Johnny Cash
Hero (feat. Mike Mains) – Tommee Profitt
We Are the Champions – Queen
Take It Off – Vega Heartbreak
Watch Your Back – Sam Tinnesz
Here are all the soundtracks that added more nuance to Prison Break. Let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!