Prison Break soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

Prison Break's haunting musical score, like its gripping storyline, played a crucial role in the series' success. The show's atmospheric soundtrack, featured throughout its run from 2005 to 2017, helped build tension and evoke emotion throughout the dramatic escape saga.

Ramin Djawadi, a German-Iranian composer born in 1974, created Prison Break's iconic musical background. A Berklee College of Music graduate who trained under the legend Hans Zimmer, Djawadi's work on Prison Break marked one of his breakthrough television successes.

His distinctive style combines electronic sonics with orchestral arrangements, creating the intense, pulsating soundscapes that defined the show's claustrophobic ambience.

This series's theme became instantly recognizable for its minimalist yet powerful approach. Djawadi's success with the series launched him toward later acclaim with Game of Thrones (earning Emmy Awards), The Pacific, and Westworld.

All the soundtracks of Prison Break

Season 1 of Prison Break

Prison Break Theme – Ramin Djawadi

Linc & LJ – Ramin Djawadi

Conspiracy – Ramin Djawadi

Strings Of Prisoners – Ramin Djawadi

Save A Brother's Life – Ramin Djawadi

You Got to Love – Candi Staton

Willing to Die – St. John

T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi

This Is War – Black Toast Music

Sucre's Dilemma – Ramin Djawadi

Inking The Plan – Ramin Djawadi

Menace to Society – G-$tack

Sarah & Michael – Ramin Djawadi

Unconditional – Ramin Djawadi

Goodbye – G-$tack

Eres Tú – Mocedades

Cat & Mouse – Ramin Djawadi

Orange Sky – Alexi Murdoch

We Rollin' – G-$tack

Nine Thou (Grant Mohrman Superstars Remix) – Styles of Beyond

Prison Break Main Title OST – Ramin Djawadi

Breaking Out – Kasm & Brace

Remorse – Ramin Djawadi

Stand-Off – Ramin Djawadi

Abruzzi Is The Ticket – Ramin Djawadi

An In-Be-Tweener – Ramin Djawadi

Sweet Emotion – Aerosmith

After Dark – Tito & Tarantula

Outsider (Apocalypse Remix) – A Perfect Circle

The Outsider – A Perfect Circle

Monday – Paracetamol – Ulrich Schnauss

Ain't No Thing – Sonny Ellis

Sara – Ramin Djawadi

Un homme et une femme (Instrumental) – Francis Lai

Maricruz – Ramin Djawadi

In The Tunnels – Ramin Djawadi

Arcoiris de Amor – Papi Oviedo y su Soneros, Cristina Azcuy Garcia

Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Share the Land – The Guess Who

Teardrop – Massive Attack

The Manhunt Begins – Ramin Djawadi

Season 2 of Prison Break

Under the Milky Way – The Church

Veronica Is Murdered – Ramin Djawadi

An In-Be-Tweener – Ramin Djawadi

T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi

Strings Of Prisoners – Ramin Djawadi

Cowboy In The Starlight – Easterling & Gildersleeve

Horos Tou Zorba (I) / Zorba's Dance – Mikis Theodorakis

Special Agent Mahone – Ramin Djawadi

Roll On Big Mama – Moe Bandy, Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley, Joe Stampley

Linc & LJ – Ramin Djawadi

Origami – Ramin Djawadi

Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves

The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised – Johnny Paycheck

Give Me Just A Little More Time – Chairmen of the Board

Home – Alexi Murdoch

Jamaican Girl (feat. Brick & Lace) – Obie Trice

Inking The Plan – Ramin Djawadi

Execution Prison Break Soundtrack – Ramin Djawadi

Sona – Ramin Djawadi

Season 3 of Prison Break

All Along the Watchtower (Take 3) – Bob Dylan

Kampot – Miklos Malek

T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi

Chicken Foot – Ramin Djawadi

Orientacion – Ramin Djawadi

Pas Le Temps – Faf La Rage

Bhangra Fever – Midival Punditz

El Que a Hierro Mata – Convoy Cubano

No tema El Reaper – La Pistola

(Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult

Put 'Em In Their Place – Mobb Deep

Aim For The Heart – Ramin Djawadi

Una Estrella – Jon Alexi

Llorando – Rebekah Del Rio

Season 4 of Prison Break

Maricruz – Ramin Djawadi

T-Bag's Coming For Dinner – Ramin Djawadi

Sarah – Ramin Djawadi

Strings Of Prisoners – Ramin Djawadi

Breaking and Entering – Ramin Djawadi

I've Been Everywhere Man – Geoff Mack

Cherry – UFO

Believe – The Bravery

Season 5

Rusty Cage – Johnny Cash

Hero (feat. Mike Mains) – Tommee Profitt

We Are the Champions – Queen

Take It Off – Vega Heartbreak

Watch Your Back – Sam Tinnesz

Here are all the soundtracks that added more nuance to Prison Break. Let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!

