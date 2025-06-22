Steph Tolev: Filth Queen- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen is the Netflix special debut of comedian Steph Tolev. The one-hour-long special will be released on June 24, 2025.

Steph Tolev hails from Canada and is known for her bold, personal, relatable, and completely unfiltered comedic style, which has made her popular with her fans.

She was a part of the sketch comedy duo Ladystache, with fellow comedian Allison Hogg. She won the Most Innovative Comedy Troupe award at the 2010 Montreal Sketchfest and the Just for Laughs Award at the 2014 Montreal Sketchfest.

Steph Tolev has also received awards for her individual performances. She was awarded the Best Female Stand Up at the 2015 Canadian Comedy Awards and was also a finalist in Sirius XM Canada's Next Top Comic competition in 2015.

Tolev released Hot N' Hungry, her first standup album in 2016, which was followed by the album I'm Not Well in 2019. In 2020, she received a Juno Award nomination for the latter for Comedy Album of the Year.

She has also been across the US, touring for her shows, Filth Queen and Keepin' 'Em Hard. Since 2021, Steph Tolev has been a regular at LA's The Comedy Store and has recently appeared in the second season of Netflix's Tires. She launched her own podcast, Steph Infection, in 2023.

The synopsis of Steph Tolev: Filth Queen on Netflix reads:

"Bow down to the queen as fearlessly filthy Steph Tolev rules the stage with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations."

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen - when and where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Steph Tolev: Filth Queen will release on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, on Netflix at 3 am ET. The special will feature Tolev's signature unrestrained humour, based on her personal experiences.

A Standard Netflix subscription with ads is currently priced at $7.99 per month, while the Standard plan (without ads) costs $17.99 per month. Both of these plans allow viewing on up to 2 devices. The Premium plan, which can support up to 4 devices, is priced at $24.99 per month.

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen - what we know so far

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen has been produced by comedian and podcaster Bill Burr under the banner of All Things Comedy. This special, which is approximately 56 minutes long, was filmed at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston.

Tolev has previously worked with Burr as an opening act on his comedy tour in 2022. She has collaborated with Burr on several other projects including a short set in Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, a special which featured Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Dave Attell, and Ronny Chieng. She also appeared in a scene in the 2023 Netflix comedy Old Dads, by Burr.

In an exclusive with Deadline dated May 21, 2025, Burr said:

"The first time I saw Steph Tolev was a promotion video she made for a New York City show. I Immediately fell in love with her and her Comedy. One of the most uninhibited original voices out there today. I love everything about her!"

In a video shared by Tolev on her social media, fans of her standup, Steph Tolev: Filth Queen, are seen singing praises of the comic and the relatability of the material. A short trailer by Netflix also teases that the special will contain Tolev's uninhibited and raunchy comedy, based on her dating life. In the trailer, she hilariously describes a dating mishap at Ripley's Aquarium.

Catch Steph Tolev: Filth Queen from June 24, 2025, only on Netflix.

