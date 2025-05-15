Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special is an upcoming stand-up special on Hulu performed by comedian Matteo Lane set to premiere on Friday, May 16, 2025, on Hulu. The comedian, who is also a talented illustrator, singer, and actor, hails from the USA and has appeared on several self-released comedy specials previously.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special is Lane's first special released by a major network. A logline of the documentary on Hulu reads:

"Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background, and friendships."

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special details explored

Production details and where to watch

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special will be released on Friday, May 16, 2025, on Hulu. Viewers can watch it online with a monthly Hulu subscription, starting from $9.99. Those interested can also subscribe to bundle packs, including Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, starting at $82.99 monthly.

The stand-up special was taped in October 2024 at Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA. It will be released on Hulu as part of its new comedy brand, Hularious, which also features specials by Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr., Atsuko Okatsuka, Jessica Kirson, and Chris Distefano.

Matteo Lane wrote and performed the special and was the show's executive producer. Ally Engelberg, Tiffany Schloesser, and Jared Lapidus also executive-produced it, and Lapidus directed it.

The comedian has previously released two specials in multiple parts, entitled Matteo Lane: Hair Plugs & Heartache and Matteo Lane: The Advice Special. This is his first special to be produced by a major network, and as per a report by Variety in October 2024, he said:

"I am thrilled to be part of the Disney Hulu family. This is the closest I'll get to becoming the 5th Golden Girl."

What is Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special about?

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special features a one-hour stand-up comedy special by the comedian. Lane began his career in Chicago on open mics and switched several jobs before he gained popularity as a comedian.

Much of Lane's comedy is based on his experiences and observations as an openly gay man, interspersed with his witty take on day-to-day things. Variety has named him one of the "10 Comics to Watch." He has been on tour multiple times, and has visited the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C for his performances.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly dated April 30, 2025, Lane was asked what fans can expect from his upcoming special, to which he replied:

"Everything from traveling through Europe to meeting [Oprah Winfrey] to a strange meeting with Katy Perry to finding out about my Mexican family. I like to keep it light and fun!"

The trailer for Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special opens with Lane standing on stage, claiming that he and the audience have much to discuss. This is followed by his entertaining takes on how white women talk and how he interacts with Uber drivers, providing a glimpse into what can be expected.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special releases on May 16, 2025, only on Hulu.

