Chicago Bears schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents & season outlook

The Chicago Bears, who had a 5-12 campaign last year, are starting the 2025 NFL season under new head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson was impressive as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator for the last three years, and he will be looking to turn things around in Chicago.

Everyone will watch how Caleb Williams, the team's second-year quarterback, and the new head coach can help the Bears advance in 2025.

The Bears' 2025 NFL season schedule is revealed below.

Chicago Bears schedule 2025 and opponents

The Chicago Bears will open their 2025 season account on Monday Night Football in a Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The 2000 season was the last time Chicago faced Minnesota in the opener.

Last season, when Caleb Williams faced Jayden Daniels, the latter helped the Washington Commanders record a last-second win with a Hail Mary. This season's Week 6 meeting between the Bears and the Commanders in Washington will provide Williams and the Bears an opportunity to get revenge for that heartbreaking loss. The game is scheduled for Monday Night Football.

The Bears will play the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, on Nov. 28 in a Black Friday game. The matchup will be available for fans to stream on Amazon Prime.

The Bears also have a potential season-defining game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 20 at Soldier Field.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 8 Minnesota Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 TBD TBD TBD TBD

3 TBD TBD TBD TBD 4 TBD TBD TBD TBD 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD 6 Oct. 13 Washington Commanders 8:15 p.m. ESPN 7 TBD TBD TBD TBD 8 TBD TBD TBD TBD 9 TBD TBD TBD TBD 10 Nov. 9 New York Giants 1:00 p.m. TBD 11 TBD TBD TBD TBD 12 TBD TBD TBD TBD 13 Nov. 28 Philadelphia Eagles 3:00 p.m. Amazon Prime 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD 15 TBD TBD TBD TBD 16 Dec. 20 Green Bay Packers TBD TBD 17 TBD TBD TBD TBD 18 TBD TBD TBD TBD

The schedule will be updated as new information comes to light.

Chicago Bears home schedule 2025

The Chicago Bears will host games against the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field this upcoming season.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 Sept. 8 Minnesota Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD 6 Dec. 20 Green Bay Packers TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Chicago Bears away schedule 2025

The nine teams the Bears will play on the road in 2025 are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Chicago Bears 2025 season outlook

The Chicago Bears had a 5-12 season that featured a head coach change and a 10-game losing run last year. However, with the hiring of Ben Johnson, who has said that he plans to win in his first season in charge, there is hope that the team will improve on its poor record this year.

The Bears can try to contend for a postseason spot in 2025 with a roster full of talented players like Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, Jaylon Johnson, Montez Sweat and many more.

