"Put them in a drama of 16 ep now"- Fans in frenzy as iloom drops teaser featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Chae Soo-bin

On May 9, 2025, South Korean furniture company Iloom released a teaser of Haven starring Byeon Woo-seok and Chae Soo-bin. Haven is a short advertisement film and its teaser has caused a ripple of excitement among fans on social media.

Ad

The 31-second clip shows the two actors as former high school classmates, who end up running into each other on their way to work after years of separation. As they share surprised and wistful looks, long-forgotten emotions surface.

Getting down the bus they meet inside, they go their separate ways, but as rain starts pouring down, Chae Soo-bin's character runs for cover. Woo-seok's character, not wanting the moment to pass, runs towards her, calling her name, bringing the teaser to an end.

Ad

Trending

Despite the teaser’s brief duration, the clip caused widespread online buzz. Fans were mesmerized with the on-screen chemistry and performances of the actors. They soon took to social media asking for them to be cast in a full-fledged 16-episode K-drama. One fan wrote:

"CHEMISTRY IS INSANE PUT THEM IN A DRAMA OF 16 EP NOW !!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"OMG! These two! They look so good together These two should do a drama / movie together, please cast them," said one netizen.

"NOOOO GIVE ME THE 16 EPISODE ROMANCE DRAMA THAT WE DESERVE FOR THIS PAIRING," posted an X user.

"Let me just make my own 16 ep kdrama and be a casting director cuz I cant wait any longer I NEED TO SEE THIS PAIR MORE," wrote one viewer on X.

Ad

"Why waste their oozing chemistry. Give them drama together ASAP!" read a comment on X.

Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with excited reactions. Viewers could not get enough of the nostalgic storyline and Byeon Woo-seok and Chae Soo-bin's chemistry, prompting an outpour of praise, memes, and casting pleas.

"I want moreeeeeee!!!! Dang! Soobin and Wooseok?! I've seen this plot for over a hundred times but idc just GIVE IT TO MEEE!!!! This CF called me ugly in 30 different languages tf!" posted an individual on X.

Ad

"Woo Seok with Soobinn, I really feel that the movie is really good A while ago, maybe a week ago, I said I wish to see Woo Seok in a vibe like this, and now he came up with the movie that is exactly what I wanted!! He looks really amazing," read a comment from a fan.

Ad

"Genre: Romance' Their chemistry is already eating!!! and I saw it's a mattress line?!! Once again, thank you lloom for giving us this pairing ahhh.. they look so good," mentioned one viewer.

"Iloom promoting Haven like freaking Netflix original series. now if they ain't gonna give us at least 20 mins of Wooseok X Soobin chemistry even after all this I am gonna protest in front of their building fr," added this X user.

Ad

Byeon Woo-seok and IU reunite for royal romance Wife of a 21st Century Prince; Chae Soo-bin joins star-studded The Prophet

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haven, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Chae Soo-bin, is set to premiere on May 15, 2025, through Ilum's official YouTube channel.

The film's narrative follows the protagonist as she revisits memories of a past spring. She confronts feelings she never had the courage to express. As familiar emotions return, the story explores whether a connection once left behind can find its place in the present.

Ad

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok is joining forces woth IU for MBC's new drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. In an alternate reality version of contemporary Korea where the monarchy remains intact, the series follows a romance complicated by social standing and personal obligation.

IU stars as Sung Hee-joo, the favored daughter of a dominant chaebol clan. But even with her power, her non-royal status proves to be a significant obstacle when she enters palace life.

Ad

Byeon Woo-seok plays the part of Prince Lee An, the powerless and impoverished second son of the king. As Byeon Woo-seok and IU's characters grow closer, their non-traditional relationship compels them to break through the traditional royal norms and the unseen boundaries set by society.

The show is directed by Park Joon-hwa, who is famous for Alchemy of Souls, and reimagines palace politics in the present day. The show also brings IU and Byeon Woo-seok together nearly a decade since their brief meet in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Ad

In other casting news, Chae Soo-bin will be part of the cast of the upcoming film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, which will hit theaters in July 2025. She shares screen space with Lee Min-ho, Jisoo, and Ahn Hyo-seop.

On the small screen, the actress is also reportedly set to play the lead in the romance drama Charge Me Up opposite Kim Young-kwang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More