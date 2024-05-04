Queenie season 1 trailer release shows “a girl’s vulnerable” story

The British television series Queenie season 1 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on June 7, 2024. Candice Carty-Williams, the showrunner and executive producer, wrote the best-selling book of the same name that served as the basis for the television series.

The six-part series centers on 25-year-old British-Jamaican, Queenie Jenkins, who lives in South London and is going through a difficult "quarter-life crisis" following a difficult breakup with her long-term boyfriend.

In its Channel 4 trailer, Jenkins says,

"I can't not be a strong black woman. A girl's vulnerable."

As part of the Disney brand Onyx Collective, Queenie season 1 is committed to supporting diverse narratives.

Queenie Season 1 trailer: Breaking down the highlights

Queenie season 1 trailer depicts a young Black woman's journey of self-discovery. The teaser showcases Queenie Jenkins's hardships navigating a "quarter-life crisis" after a messy breakup.

Season 1 explores topics that Queenie (newcomer Dionne Brown) deals with daily, such as racism, microaggressions, and mental health concerns. Characters engage in heated dialogue as they explore identity, relationships, and personal struggles in the teaser. The main character, Queenie, struggles with both internal conflict and external factors like family dynamics, work life, and societal expectations.

In her interactions with others, Queenie demonstrates a combination of strength, defiance, and vulnerability as she faces her obstacles and those around her. The conversation unfolds a range of emotions, including moments of reflection and fortitude, in addition to frustration and rage.

Lead actress Dionne Brown told BuzzFeed on April 19, 2024:

"As people, a lot of our desires and fears are in direct contrast most of the time, and I wanted to portray a character that felt true to my experience as a woman."

Adaptation and production of Queenie season 1

Queenie season 1's production and adaptation have been carefully done to make sure that the spirit of Candice Carty-Williams' original novel is true to life on screen.

Talking to BuzzFeed about the adaptation, actress Dionne Brown mentioned:

"I think the series will stick close to the novel, but it’s also nice to remember that it is adapted from the book heavily. There’s always a slight difference between television and books, but the best bits are here to stay, though!"

Carty-Williams, the brains behind Queenie season 1, recently shared that she has been super hands-on with the adaptation process, making sure her voice and vision are front and center. She didn't just write the first episode but also handpicked a team to help bring the narrative to the screen, like a story producer, script editor, and director.

Carty-Williams told Deadline on January 11, 2024:

"Queenie was my first big project and it’s how I made myself and made my name. I will always protect her."

She was involved in every aspect of developing the series, from production design to costumes. The cast of Queenie season 1 includes Dionne Brown, Bellah, Samuel Adewunmi, and Michelle Greenidge. Further South Productions and Lionsgate TV are in charge of production.

Queenie will premiere on June 7 on Hulu in the US, Channel 4 in the UK and Ireland, Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in other territories.