Race for the Crown: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Race for the Crown is an upcoming Netflix documentary series that delves deep into the world of professional horse racing. The series follows horse owners, jockeys, and trainers through an entire racing season, from the Breeders' Cup to the Triple Crown.

Spanning six episodes, the series follows three-year-old thoroughbred horses as they attempt to win the three biggest races—the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes—in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The documentary series features a number of high-profile horse owners, including international jockeys, and the competition among them.

Race for the Crown is set to release on April 22, 2025, on Netflix.

Race for the Crown: Streaming options, release date, and time explored

Race for the Crown can be watched on Netflix when it premieres on April 22, 2025, at 3 am ET. Viewers will need a valid subscription to watch the docuseries.

Audiences across America can refer to the table given below to find the release time of the series in their respective time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time (ET) April 22, 2025 3 am Pacific Time (PT) April 22, 2025 12 am Mountain Time (MT) April 22, 2025 1 am Central Time (CT) April 22, 2025 2 am

Viewers can subscribe to Netflix through one of these available plans:

Netflix Standard (with ads) at $7.99 per month

$7.99 per month Netflix Standard (no ads) at $17.99 per month

Netflix Premium at $24.99 per month

What is Race for the Crown all about? Explored

Netflix's Race for the Crown highlights the journey of competing in top horse racing events. The series follows jockeys, owners, and trainers as they journey toward the prestigious Triple Crown, a rare and honorable accomplishment in the sport of horse racing.

The series highlights that only three-year-old thoroughbred horses are eligible to participate in the Triple Crown races, which include:

The Kentucky Derby Preakness Stakes Belmont Stakes

According to Britannica, despite a long history starting in 1875, only 13 horses have won the Triple Crown, making it one of the most challenging feats in the sport.

The documentary series provides fans with a glimpse into the personal lives and drives of those involved in the business. The series examines what it takes to win at a sport where every race counts and where prestige, legacy, and millions of dollars are always on the line.

The series features billionaire owners, like Michael Iavarone and Michael Repole, who invest millions of dollars to develop champion horses. It also features jockeys like Frankie Dettori, Irad Ortiz Jr., and Katie Davis, who risk their lives in every race.

According to Netflix Tudum, the other jockeys in the docu-series include:

Brian Hernandez Jr. (Kentucky, USA)

Umberto Rispoli (California, USA)

Antonio Fresu (California, USA)

John R. Velazquez (East Coast, USA)

Javier Castellano (East Coast, USA)

Flavien Prat (California, USA)

Florent Geroux (Kentucky, USA)

José Ortiz (East Coast, USA)

Luis Saez (East Coast, USA)

Producers and co-executive producers

Expand Tweet

The series is produced by Box to Box, with James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Hillary Olsen, Warren Smith, and Ian Sambor serving as producers. Tim Stampher and Jordan Bogdonavage serve as the co-executive producers.

Viewers will get an intimate, behind-the-scenes glance at the high-stakes, cutthroat world of horse racing. The series uncovers the compromises those involved must make in their personal lives. With equal measures of suspenseful action and emotional drama, Race for the Crown offers an enjoyable and memorable watch for sports fans alike as well as general viewers.

Race for the Crown will premiere on April 22, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

