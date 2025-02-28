Reacher season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reacher season 3 episode 5 is set to premiere on March 6, 2025, on Prime Video, continuing the thrilling journey of Jack Reacher, portrayed by Alan Ritchson. Based on Lee Child's book Persuader, this season follows Reacher as he breaks into a complicated criminal network to save a DEA informant.

Till episode 4, the series has kept viewers glued with a good mix of action and suspense, and episode 5 looks like it will make things even more interesting.

This season, Reacher faces a dangerous criminal group while also dealing with unfinished business from his past. To save the undercover agent Teresa, who worked for Susan Duffy, he has to get through a web of violence and secrecy that tests his skills and determination.

From Kohl's death to Quinn's unexpected return, the storyline weaves Reacher's personal history with his current problems, giving viewers a deep look into Reacher's mission.

Reacher season 3 episode 5 releases on March 6, 2025

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Reacher season 3 episode 5, titled Smackdown, will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can stream the episode starting at 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) or midnight Pacific Time (PT). This season's episodes run about an hour, maintaining the show's standard length.

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 12 am PT USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 3 am ET Brazil (BRT) Thursday, March 6, 2025 5 am BRT UK (BST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 8 am BST Central Europe (CET) Thursday, March 6, 2025 10 am CET India (IST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 9 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Thursday, March 6, 2025 3 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Thursday, March 6, 2025 7 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 9 pm NZST

Reacher season 3 episode 4 recap

In Reacher season 3 episode 4, titled Dominique, Jack Reacher keeps going after Lt. Francis Xavier Quinn, whose past betrayal led to the death of Dominique Kohl, one of Reacher's subordinates. The episode delves deeper into Reacher's emotional turmoil, highlighting how his hatred for Quinn fuels his relentless determination to take him down.

At the beginning of the episode, Reacher gets a job as the head of security for wealthy rug mogul Zachary Beck. Beck's role in Quinn's criminal activities makes him a key figure in Reacher's mission.

Reacher is still working with Beck. But he is also trying to find important evidence against Quinn, especially a laptop that has information about Quinn's illegal shipments. As Reacher digs deeper, it becomes clear that Beck is just a pawn in Quinn's bigger plan to use the mogul to further his criminal goals.

The episode also shows flashbacks to Reacher's past, especially the time he worked on a military investigation with Dominique Kohl. They were looking into a weapons expert who was selling state secrets, but their attention quickly turned to Quinn, who turned out to be the mastermind behind the whole scheme.

Kohl was kidnapped and tortured by Quinn, leading to her death. Reacher feels bad that he couldn't protect her and promises to finish what he started by killing Quinn for good.

Duffy and Guillermo, two DEA agents who are also looking into Quinn, get caught in a trap at one of Quinn's warehouses and are in danger. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Reacher racing against time to save them from Quinn's men while his desire to kill Quinn grows because of how he feels about Kohl's death, which he hasn't dealt with.

What to expect from Reacher season 3 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Reacher season 3 episode 5 seems to take a deeper look into the challenges Reacher will have to face to catch Quinn. The fourth episode ends with Susan and his team inside Angel Doll's house, searching for the laptop, with Quinn's men close in.

Jack Reacher tries to call Susan, but her phone is unreachable. So, the upcoming episode may begin with Reacher in a challenging situation.

As the title of Reacher season 3 episode 5, Smackdown, suggests, it is anticipated to escalate the revelation that Julius McCabe is, in fact, Xavier Quinn. Reacher's mission has already taken on a personal dimension.

As Reacher navigates the dangerous terrain of Beck's criminal enterprise, trying to break it down from the inside, viewers can expect intense confrontations. The episode will probably show how far Reacher will go to get revenge for Kohl's death and how he deals with his own problems.

Smackdown promises high-stakes drama and action as alliances are put to the test and new threats appear.

Reacher season 3 episode 5 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

