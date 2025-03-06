Reacher season 3 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reacher season 3 episode 6, Smoke on the Water, is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2025, on Prime Video. After the premiere of episode 5 on March 6, 2025, the expectations are even higher for the upcoming episode. Based on Lee Child's popular Jack Reacher books, the show has a rough mix of crime, mystery, and intense action.

In Reacher season 3, Jack Reacher goes up against powerful enemies and finds out about evil plans. Reacher is in a situation that is getting more and more difficult after a series of gunfights, betrayals, and tragic deaths.

As the stakes rise, the series promises more encounters. Episode 6 will likely continue this journey, with Jack facing off against people he has been fighting for a long time. McCabe's link to Quinn is now clearer than ever in episode 6, where Jack goes up against him.

Fans can look forward to a dramatic showdown between McCabe and Reacher, which might reveal important past facts about both characters. The episode will also show how the tension between Reacher and Paulie is rising, which could lead to future conflicts.

Disclaimer: The article contains assumptions about Reacher season 3 episode 6 and spoilers from Reacher season 3 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Reacher season 3 episode 6 will premiere on March 13, 2025

Reacher season 3 episode 6 will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The episode will be available starting at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET.

The release times for the episode for other regions, along with corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Region Release Day & Date Time USA (PT) Thursday, March 13, 2025 12 am USA (ET) Thursday, March 13, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, March 13, 2025 5 am UK (BST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 am India (IST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:30 am South Africa (SAST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 am Philippines (PHT) Thursday, March 13, 2025 3: pm Australia (ACDT) Thursday, March 13, 2025 6:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 8 pm

Reacher season 3 episode 5 recap

Reacher season 3 episode 5 is called Smackdown, it shows Jack Reacher having to deal with a string of dangerous situations. At the start of the episode, Quinn's men have Duffy and Guillermo locked in a warehouse. Jack depends on Eliot to let them know when their cell service goes out. Eliot calls the landline in the warehouse, which forces Duffy to hide just as the gunfight starts.

Just in time, Jack shows up to help them get away. He also finds Duffy's lost FBI badge. Jack doesn't kill the last bad guy, Harley, to avoid getting caught. While this is going on, Jack follows Harley back to Beck's estate, where they find proof that McCabe is involved in trafficking weapons, which changes the focus from drugs to weapons. Bad things happen when Cooper, a hostage, kills Eliot by setting him on fire after he gets away.

Duffy is so upset that he tells Jack about Cooper. Now, Jack has to stop Cooper before he tells everyone about Jack's secret role in the operation. Jack and Guillermo stop Cooper, but Paulie's violent behavior continues, making things worse between him and Jack.

At the end of the episode, Reacher is getting ready to meet McCabe because he thinks McCabe might be Quinn.

What to expect from Reacher season 3 episode 6?

Fans can look forward to a long-awaited meeting between Jack Reacher and McCabe in Reacher season 3 episode 6 called Smoke on the Water. As Jack's doubts about McCabe's identity as Quinn grow, this confrontation is expected to be intense.

The fight between Reacher and McCabe is likely to reveal important details about how they met in the past. It could also set the stage for the end of the series. Reacher's interactions with Paulie will also get worse, which points to a big fight in the near future.

Since Duffy is still worried about Jack's safety, he may be able to help him get through McCabe's operation, which is dangerous. With more at stake than ever, episode 6 will likely reveal important things about the characters' relationships and motivations, especially as Reacher gets closer to killing the powerful enemies threatening him and his allies.

Reacher season 3 episode 6 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

