What time will Reacher season 3 episode 5 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Reacher season 3 episode 5, titled Smackdown, is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2025. Fans are once again waiting with pounding hearts to dive back into the action-packed world of Jack Reacher. The show is based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel, Persuader, and follows the titular character.

As the third season of Reacher continues, Jack Reacher goes undercover in a criminal group to find a DEA informant who has gone missing. The last episode revealed the horrific back story of Lt. Kohl and the reason why Reacher is looking for Quinn.

The next episode will focus on the present, where Reacher has now become Beck's number 2, and McCabe's men are after DEA agents. Episode 5 should reveal more secrets about the criminal organization. Fans can expect Jack Reacher to go all out against his enemies and be ready for any challenge that comes his way.

Disclaimer: The following article contains assumptions from upcoming Reacher season 3 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Reacher season 3 episode 5 releases on March 6, 2025

Reacher season 3 episode 5, will be available on Prime Video on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT (Pacific Time). The release time will vary depending on your time zone, so here's a breakdown of when the episode will be available in different regions:

Here’s the release table for Reacher season 3 episode 5:

Region Release Day and Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 12:00 am PT USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 3:00 am ET Brazil (BRT) Thursday, March 6, 2025 5:00 am BRT UK (BST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 8:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Thursday, March 6, 2025 9:00 am CET India (IST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 9:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Thursday, March 6, 2025 3:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Thursday, March 6, 2025 6:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, March 6, 2025 8:00 pm NZST

Where to watch

Reacher season 3 episode 5, will be available exclusively on Prime Video. For those with an active Amazon Prime membership, they can stream the episode directly through the platform. The episode will also be available to viewers in the same time slots mentioned above, depending on their region.

Reacher season 3 episode 4 recap

In Reacher season 3 episode 4, Jack Reacher's pursuit of his old enemy, Lt. Francis Xavier Quinn, escalates. Quinn, believed to be dead, has assumed the identity of Julius McCabe and is using Zachary Beck’s criminal empire as a front. Reacher, continuing his undercover mission, learns about a betrayal within Quinn’s operation, as Beck confronts McCabe about his men's failures.

Reacher teams up with DEA agent Susan Duffy and her partners, Guillermo and Eliot, to investigate a major shipment linked to Beck’s business. Jack quickly identifies McCabe as Quinn, triggering painful flashbacks to his past.

The flashback reveals Jack's history with Quinn, including an investigation into Quinn’s illegal military dealings years earlier. Jack and his partner, Sergeant Dominique Kohl, uncovered Quinn’s manipulation of soldiers, forcing them to sell military secrets. Tragically, Quinn kidnapped and killed Kohl, a loss that continues to haunt Jack.

In the present, Reacher, with Duffy and Guillermo’s help, infiltrates Beck’s organization, gaining his trust while uncovering more about Quinn's operations. Meanwhile, Duffy wrestles with guilt over sending an informant into harm’s way, drawing a parallel to Jack’s loss of Kohl.

As Jack prepares for an event at Beck's estate, Duffy and Guillermo discover crucial information on a laptop but walk into a deadly trap. Quinn’s men are closing in on them, and Jack races to save his allies. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Jack desperately trying to find Duffy and Guillermo, setting up high tension for the next episode.

What to expect from Reacher season 3 episode 5

In Reacher season 3 episode 5, Smackdown, the action is expected to escalate even further as Reacher’s involvement with Zachary Beck’s crew grows. The stakes are higher than ever as Reacher is forced to confront not just the criminals but also he is also dealing with his painful past.

Also, to note, Reacher inches closer to avenging Dominique Kohl’s death. The tension between Reacher and the remaining threats, Paulie and Quinn, may reach a boiling point.

Reacher season 3 episode 5 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

