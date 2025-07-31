Resident Alien season 4 episode 8 ending explained: Who is the Mantid's next target?

Resident Alien season 4 episode 8, Mine Town, was released on July 25, 2025, on Syfy. It is written and directed by Nastaran Dibai. In the last episode, Harry gets his powers back, with Ben and Kate finally discovering that he's an alien.

Moreover, the town of Patience continues to deal with the looming threat of the shape-shifting Mantid, who has claimed several victims. In the latest episode, Sheriff Mike and Harry amp up their search for the Mantid, looking for ways to trap the creature, unaware that it has taken on a new identity - that of Deputy Sheriff Liv Baker.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Resident Alien season 4 episode 8.

Search for the Mantid intensifies in Resident Alien season 4 episode 8

Sheriff Mike and his deputy Liv, as seen in Resident Alien season 4 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@syfy)

At the start of Resident Alien season 4 episode 8, the Mantid kills the real Jules, after Sheriff Mike discovers the ruse, and goes on the lookout for a new identity. Mike and Liv, who are unaware of Jules' fate, hope to catch the alien creature at the upcoming Old Mining Days Festival, as Mike believes it's a "bona fide human buffet for the Mantid."

Since Max is the only one who can see an alien’s true form, Harry asks his father, Ben, to let Max help catch the Mantid. Ben refuses, not wanting to risk Max’s safety. So Harry teams up with Max’s classmate, Sahar, who has created a formula to kill the Mantid, and they start working on it together.

Meanwhile, at the Old Mining Days Festival, the Mantid doesn’t show up. Mike tells Liv he plans to lure it to a nearby mine and blow it up. Max sneaks away from his parents with his alien-hunting taser and joins Sahar at the mine.

Mike and Harry head inside the mine to execute the plan, while Max and Sahar wait outside at a safe distance. Max watches Liv follow Mike and Harry inside the mine and exclaims, "Deputy Liv is the Mantid."

The latest revelation raises the stakes as the town must come together to save Liv before she meets the same fate as Jules. With only two more episodes before the series wraps up, it remains to be seen how soon Mike and Harry figure out that there's something off about Liv.

D'arcy mends her relationship with Kate in Resident Alien season 4 episode 8

An image of Ben, Kate, and Max from Resident Alien season 4 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@syfy)

Ben and Kate struggle to bond with their baby daughter, who was kidnapped by the Grey aliens before being rescued by D’arcy. When D’arcy shows Kate pictures of the couple's baby from the time she was taking care of the young girl, whom she named Daisy, Kate feels hurt and walks away. Kate's conflicted feelings about her daughter bonding better with D’arcy than her leave D'arcy feeling very confused.

Also, Kate and Ben decide to name their daughter Isabella Rose in honor of her grandmother.

D'arcy takes a positive step in dealing with her painkiller addiction by attending AA meetings. She has an epiphany at the meeting and realizes that she needs to be more present for the people she cares about. She reaches out to Kate again and apologizes for not understanding her state of mind earlier.

Asta contemplates a new change in Resident Alien season 4 episode 8

Asta and Sahar as seen in Resident Alien season 4 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@syfy)

In Resident Alien season 4, episode 8, Harry and Asta reunite after being apart for a few episodes, showing their playful bond. But their time together is short, as Asta reveals she plans to leave Patience to explore the world. Harry gets worried and offers to go with her, even suggesting cities known for great pizza, but Asta says no.

Seeing Harry's very human reaction to his close friend leaving him shows how far the alien has come in caring for the town and its people. D'arcy also expresses how sad her life would be without Asta, who has been a constant presence in her life, prompting Asta to reconsider.

However, Asta genuinely seems curious and excited to forge a new life and may end up leaving Patience after all before the end of the series.

Watch the latest episode of Resident Alien season 4 exclusively on Syfy.

