Rick and Morty season 8 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 8 is set to premiere on Saturday, July 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. As the season enters its final stretch, the show continues to evolve while remaining true to its chaotic roots. Since its premiere on May 12, 2025, this Rick and Morty season has delivered a sharper blend of multiverse mayhem, dark humor, and emotional storytelling.

Moreover, the show is not simply about space parasites, malevolent doppelgängers, or timelines that are falling apart now that it has reached its eighth season. In season 8, fans learn more about Rick's fractured identity and Morty's growing independence. Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden now voice Rick and Morty, respectively.

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 8 release date and time

Rick and Morty (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 8 will officially air on Saturday, July 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. This episode marks the beginning of the final stretch of the season, comprising 10 episodes in total. So far, seven episodes have been released, and episode 8 will push the animated series closer to its climactic finale later this July.

Here are the other specific release dates and times depending on the time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time (ET) July 13, 2025 11:00 pm Central European Time (CET) July 14, 2025 4:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 14, 2025 1:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) July 14, 2025 2:00 am Delhi, India (IST) July 14, 2025 8:30 am Manila, Philippines (PHST) July 14, 2025 11:00 am Seoul, South Korea (KST) July 14, 2025 12:00 pm Tokyo, Japan (JST) July 14, 2025 12:00 pm Singapore (SGT) July 14, 2025 11:00 am

With only two episodes remaining after this week’s release, episode 8 carries high expectations. The mid-to-late point of Rick and Morty season 8 has delivered bold narrative swings, and fans are watching closely to see how the remaining episodes will resolve the character arcs, ongoing storylines, and the fallout from earlier multiverse misadventures.

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 8 episode 8

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 8 will first air on Adult Swim, which remains the exclusive US network for first broadcasts. Viewers with cable or satellite can watch the show live or record it with a DVR during its 11:00 pm ET/PT time slot.

The episode will be available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) the next day, where the eighth season of Rick and Morty—along with previous seasons—is currently streaming. Netflix also streams the season in some regions, depending on local licensing. Episodes can be purchased individually on Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

Live TV services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream offer Adult Swim as part of their lineup, with both on-demand and DVR options. The show is also available on Adult Swim’s website and app, though a cable login is required.

Rick and Morty season 8 remains widely accessible, making it easier than ever for fans to follow the story week after week.

What happened in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7?

Zack Snyder and James Gunn in Rick and Morty (Image via Adult Swim)

Episode 7 of Rick and Morty season 8, titled Ricker Than Fiction, dives into Hollywood satire with animated cameos from directors James Gunn and Zack Snyder, who voice themselves. The episode takes place inside the Warner Bros. studio and follows Rick as he steals the screenplay for a fake movie called Maximum Velocitree and rewrites it in his own messy way with a contraption dubbed the "Movie-lizer."

Gunn and Snyder playfully mock their respective filmmaking styles—dialogue versus spectacle—with Snyder's quip, standing out as a highlight:

"He's the Man of Steel, not the Man of Conversation."

Meanwhile, Morty and Summer struggle to stop Rick from wrecking another reality as he goes crazy. The episode ends with a bizarre twist involving a character named Sundae.

Filled with sharp satire and bold visuals, Ricker Than Fiction playfully critiques Hollywood’s obsession with franchises. The surprise cameos and meta-humor make it one of the standout episodes of Rick and Morty season 8.

As the eighth season of Rick and Morty approaches its end, the show keeps surprising audiences while adding more depth and complexity to its characters and their complicated emotional journey.

