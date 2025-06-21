Rosario Tijeras season 4 ending explained: Why does Ruby reject Rosario's return?

Rosario Tijeras season 4 premiered on Netflix on June 18, 2025. Created by Adriana Pelusi and Carlos Quintanilla, Bárbara de Regil stars as Rosario, the feared assassin with a troubled childhood, in the latest season of the Mexican TV series. This season's plot follows Rosario's daughter, Ruby, who has to deal with the consequences of her mother's secrets and dangers from her past.

The official synopsis of season 4 reads:

"A woman from one of the poorest neighborhoods in Mexico City is a warrior by nature, a woman wanted by all, a passionate lover who gives herself to two young high class living a stormy and sweet relationship."

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

Rosario Tijeras season 4 picks up after Rosario was presumed dead in the ending of season 3. She spends the entire season searching for her lost daughter, Ruby, whose family was murdered during a robbery. Eventually, Rosario sneaks into the shelter where Ruby now lives, hoping to heal their severed relationship and protect her daughter from criminals who are eager to exploit her.

However, the confrontation turns bitter when Ruby learns who her mother is. Sickened by the years of lies and secrets, she refuses to forgive her mother and instead rejects Rosario's gesture of closeness.

How Rosario’s fight with El Papi sparks a new war in Rosario Tijeras season 4

Rosario Tijeras season 4 sees Rosario's confrontation with the new criminal, El Papi. Having come back from assumed death, Rosario learns that powerful adversaries are looming close to her daughter, Ruby, hoping to exploit her vulnerability and link her to her mother’s violent past.

At the core of this danger is El Papi, a manipulative character whose web of enforcers and corrupt contacts presents an imminent threat. Realizing she cannot outrun this darkness, Rosario takes the offensive. She murders Payaso, El Papi's reliable enforcer, dramatically, fully re-establishing her reputation as a deadly force.

This incident sets off a new manhunt, not only from criminals seeking revenge but also from corrupt law enforcement seeking to settle scores. Meanwhile, Rosario's efforts to hold Ruby are made harder given Ruby's love for Teo, El Papi's brother. As Rosario Tijeras season 4 nears its end, her move to confront El Papi is both her greatest act of devotion and yet the beginning of more violence. With each betrayal that mounts, even darker ramifications loom.

What happens to Ruby at the end of Rosario Tijeras season 4

The last episode of Rosario Tijeras season 4 ends with a devastating conclusion for Rosario's hopes for redemption and reunion with her daughter. After risking everything to protect her daughter from deadly criminals, Rosario finds herself vulnerable and betrayed.

Rosario enlists the help of allies like Gael, an undercover police officer, and Juan Antonio, an engaging psychologist, to make one last attempt to escape the threat of enemies that are closing in. However, the intended plan is upended tragically. A police operation that aims to find Ruby some safety devolves into chaos when an officer accidentally shoots her.

In the shuffling chaos, León Elías, aka El Güero, seizes the opportunity to kidnap Ruby and to turn her against her mother. He expertly manipulates Ruby to believe that Rosario has once again chosen violence and evil over familial bonds, which only amplifies her feelings of abandonment.

At the same time, Rosario, injured but with resolve, escapes from her captors only to discover that Ruby has disappeared into the hands of a new monster. She is once again alone in fulfilling what is left of her broken world. Rosario Tijeras season 4 ends with Rosario defeated but defiant, her daughter lost to lies, and the brutal cycle she once escaped waiting to begin again.

Rosario Tijeras season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.

