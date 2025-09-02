  • home icon
  Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence - A detailed case overview

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence - A detailed case overview

By Sneha Haldar
Published Sep 02, 2025 16:54 GMT
Investigation Discovery Hosts Screening And Roundtable Conversation For &quot;Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult Of Sin And Influence&quot; - Source: Getty
Ruby & Jodi: A Cult Of Sin And Influence aired on September 1, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Another true-crime docuseries on Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt, titled Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence, has made its way onto Investigation Discovery. The four-part docuseries examines Ruby Franke's rise to fame as a family vlogger on YouTube, and her disturbing partnership with her former business partner, therapist Jodi Hildebrandt.

Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested in August 2023 after being charged with child abuse when Franke’s malnourished 12-year-old son escaped Hildebrandt’s home and sought help from a neighbor. This alerted authorities about what was going on in that house.

Both women pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and were sentenced in February 2024 to consecutive prison terms. Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence traces the two women's rise in the Mormon community and explores how Franke’s strict family values merged with Hildebrandt’s extreme beliefs to create an environment of control, manipulation, and abuse.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence- who are Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt?

Investigation Discovery Hosts Screening And Roundtable Conversation For Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult Of Sin And Influence - Source: Getty
Investigation Discovery Hosts Screening And Roundtable Conversation For Ruby & Jodi: A Cult Of Sin And Influence - Source: Getty

Ruby Franke was a parenting YouTuber known for her channel 8 Passengers, where she shared about her life with her husband and six kids. She rose to prominence in 2015 when her channel gained millions of followers. However, viewers soon started criticizing Franke's harsh disciplinary methods, which entailed withholding food and isolating her children for extended periods.

Jodi Hildebrandt was a self-styled therapist who operated the ConneXions Classroom counseling program. She partnered with Franke to form Moms of Truth, a platform promoting strict and religious parenting principles.

The abusive behaviour was revealed in 2023

The case came to light in August 2023 when Franke’s 12-year-old son allegedly escaped from Hildebrandt’s residence in Ivins, Utah, and contacted authorities. He appeared malnourished and had visible injuries from restraints. When authorities intervened, they also discovered Franke’s nine-year-old daughter in similarly abusive conditions in that house.

Prosecutors alleged that both children were subjected to torture, including being tied with ropes, denied food and water, forced to work outdoors without shoes, and told they were possessed by evil spirits. It was also reported that Hildebrandt used home remedies such as honey and cayenne pepper on wounds caused by restraints.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence- Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt's sentencing

Initially, both Franke and Hildebrandt were charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, each carrying a potential penalty of one to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. In December 2023, Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse.

As part of her plea agreement, she admitted to binding her son and forcing her daughter to labor in the heat without water or shoes. She also testified against Hildebrandt.

Days later, Hildebrandt also made a guilty plea to four counts of aggravated child abuse. Her plea agreement acknowledged that she either directly inflicted torture or was aware of the abuse and allowed it to continue.

According to prosecutors, the abuse was motivated by religious extremism. Hildebrandt alleged that God communicated directly with her and that the punishments were necessary to expel evil spirits. Franke had also accepted Hildebrandt as her leader and mentor and was following her directives.

In January 2024, both of them were sentenced to four consecutive prison terms, each ranging from one to 15 years. It will be finally decided by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole how long they serve. But according to prosecutors, the maximum penalty could total up to 30 years.

Ruby Franke’s family, including her parents and siblings, also gave their statements. They alleged that she had been brainwashed by Hildebrandt, who had systematically isolated Franke from her relatives and husband, Kevin Franke, leading to the couple's divorce.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence premiered on ID on September 1, 2025. Catch more about the case on Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence.

Sneha Haldar

Sneha Haldar

Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.

As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.

If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.

A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing.

Edited by Sneha Haldar
