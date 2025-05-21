S.W.A.T. canceled again, but a new spin-off is on the way with a familiar face

After repeated cancellations and renewals, CBS's S.W.A.T. has been permanently canceled. Deadline reported this in an article published on May 18, 2025, along with some good news for the show's dedicated fans.

According to the source, despite the show's cancellation, it will not be completely gone, as it is returning as a spinoff. Even more exciting is that Shemar Moore will also reprise his role as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

Additional news indicates that the spinoff series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and will be titled S.W.A.T. Exiles. It also states that Jason Ning, of Perception and Lucifer fame, will take over as showrunner as part of a renewed deal with Sony.

S.W.A.T. will be returning as a spinoff series

While the original show remains cancelled, as previously mentioned, S.W.A.T. will be making a return as a spinoff series under Sony Pictures Television. Deadline, in an article that has been mentioned before, revealed the logline for the upcoming series. It reads:

"After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Hondo is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

That being said, when it comes to the upcoming show's cast, only Shemar Moore has been confirmed. Audiences are hoping that the rest of the show's cast will be revealed as the show's production process progresses.

What did Shemar Moore say after the show was picked up for a spinoff series?

After it was made public that the CBS show had been picked up by Sony for a spinoff, according to Deadline, Shemar Moore made a statement, saying:

"My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable. We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide. I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony.”

Additionally, Sony Pictures Television President, Katherine Pope, also expressed her excitement over the news by saying:

We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next chapter of S.W.A.T. to life — both for our incredibly dedicated fans of the original franchise and for a new generation of viewers. We’re grateful to our incredible partners Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jason Ning and Shemar Moore for embarking on this journey with us. This team’s commitment to the global fanbase, to our beloved crew and to our city runs deep!”

Where have you seen Shemar Moore before?

Since stepping foot in the industry in 1994, Shemar Moore has been working in both film and television. Some of the popular projects he was associated with during the early years of his career include The Young and the Restless (1994–2005, 2014, 2019, 2023), Mama Flora's Family (1998), and Birds of Prey (2002–03).

In recent years, he has been associated with Reversible Errors (2004), Half & Half (2004), and Criminal Minds (2005-2017). His leading character in S.W.A.T. is one of the most significant roles he has played in his career so far. His return in the show's spinoff series will further reinstate his position as a leading man in a popular series.

