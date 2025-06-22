Sanford and Son actress Lynn Hamilton passes away at 95

Thespian Alzenia Lynn Hamilton died of natural causes at her home in Chicago on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the age of 95. The theater-trained actress was popularly known for her roles in the 1970s NBC sitcom Sanford and Son, as well as for portraying Miss Verdie on the CBS show, The Waltons.

Lynn Hamilton's death was confirmed via Instagram by her former manager and publicist, Rev Calvin Carson. She was surrounded by her grandchildren, loved ones, and caregivers in her final moments. Hamilton was married to playwright Frank Jenkins from 1964 until his death in 2014, at the age of 89.

“Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress,” Carson wrote, adding, "Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations."

Trending

Early life and work of Lynn Hamilton

Lynn Hamilton was born to Nancy and Louis on April 25, 1930, in Yazoo City, Mississippi. She moved with her parents to Chicago at the age of four, where she attended Bloom High School. While she went on to graduate from the Goodman School of Drama Theater, she was disappointed about being the only black actor in her class and not having enough roles, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

After working as a model and gaining some acting experience with a South Side theater company, Hamilton moved to New York in 1956. She appeared on Broadway in four short-lived plays- Only in America (1959), The Cool World and Face of a Hero (both 1960), and Tambourines to Glory (1963).

Expand Tweet

She remained involved with stage productions, doing Shakespeare for producer Joseph Papp, and touring the world in The Miracle Worker and The Skin of Our Teeth as a member of President John F Kennedy’s cultural exchange program. In 1966, she joined the Seattle Repertory Theater.

Meanwhile, Lynn Hamilton's big screen debut came in 1959 with John Cassavetes’ film, Shadows. Her other movie appearances include Brother John (1971), Buck and the Preacher (1972), Lady Sings the Blues (1972), Leadbelly (1976), and Legal Eagles (1986).

Popular TV roles of Lynn Hamilton

Lynn Hamilton reached stardom for her roles in the NBC show Sanford and Son. She made her first appearance in episode 7 in February 1972 as a landlady who gave Lamont Sanford (played by Demond Wilson) a hard time after he got his own bachelor pad. Her performance impressed the producers, who decided to cast her for a bigger role.

She returned to the show as Donna Harris, a registered nurse who became involved with Lamont's father, Fred (portrayed by Redd Foxx). Donna and Fred got engaged over the following episodes, but did not make it to the altar. While Hamilton stayed with the show through 1977, she made her The Waltons debut in 1973.

Miss Verdie, Hamilton's character, had a recurring role in the show. She appeared in 17 installments of the series through 1981, where she married Harley Foster (played by Hal Williams). In 1993 and 1997, Lynn Hamilton reprised her role for two Waltons holiday telefilms.

Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More