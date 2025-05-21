Sarah Silverman: Postmortem- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The new stand-up special, Sarah Silverman: PostMortem, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 20, 2025, directed and written by Silverman herself. Produced by Best Kept Secret Productions, PostMortem delves into deeply personal territory, blending humor with heartfelt storytelling.

In PostMortem, Silverman transforms personal tragedy into comedy, reflecting on the loss of both her father and stepmother in 2023.

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem navigates the complexities of grief, sharing anecdotes ranging from awkward funeral moments to the emotional nuances of saying goodbye. With her signature wit, Silverman explores themes of love, loss, and the absurdities of life, offering a unique perspective on coping with sorrow through laughter.

When and where to watch Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Image via Netflix)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The special is available globally on Netflix and is accessible to subscribers in all regions.

The streaming will begin at 12 am on May 20, at Netflix’s standard release schedule. Viewers can watch the show on the Netflix website or app on smart TVs, phones, or computers.

Below is a table detailing release times across regions-

Region Time Zone Release Time (May 20, 2025) United States (West) PDT 12 am United States (East) EDT 3 am United Kingdom BST 8 am India IST 12:30 pm Australia (East) AEST 5 am

More about Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

The official synopsis of the latest show reads:

“Following the recent death of both of her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds comedy in the darkest corners of life. She hilariously navigates the absurdities of death with her signature wit, from unexpectedly finding the ‘deal of a lifetime’ while planning their funerals to cherishing the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s last words."

Filmed at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, it features comedian Sarah Silverman performing a 70-minute set. Directed by Liam Lynch, the special showcases Silverman’s comedic style, blending personal anecdotes with social commentary.

The show is produced by Jash. It was directed and executive produced by Sarah Silverman, along with Amy Zvi and others. The premise of the show revolves around Silverman's solo performance, as she talks about issues such as her family, religion, politics, and her health, in which she spent time in the hospital to recover from epiglottitis.

She also talks about her parents, childhood, and adjusting to fame, touching on sensitive topics such as abortion and cultural differences. The special features pre-show scenes and animated sequences of Silverman making fun backstage, which adds a personal flair. There are no guest acts; the whole thing is about Silverman's stand-up comedy, presented in her inimitable style and voice.

The special is a combination of introspective and contemporary humor, discussing personal issues and social concerns through Silverman's perspective. It has minimal staging, holding onto her storytelling and interaction with the audience.

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem is not the first show from Silverman's arsenal. Before PostMortem, Sarah also delivered Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust, a stand-up comedy special released on Netflix on May 30, 2017.

