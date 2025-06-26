Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf - All details explored as Party of Five star files restraining order against his estranged wife

Party of Five star Scott Wolf recently filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelley. The actor filed the motion in Utah on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with Kelley being served a day later, reported People magazine.

Per the outlet, the request for a court-ordered protection included a declaration by Scott and another by his brother, Michael. The state of Utah mandates that divorce documents remain sealed; thus, the exact details remain unclear. However, a hearing is scheduled for July 1.

The petition comes just weeks after the couple announced their separation after two decades together. They share three kids— sons Jackson Kayse and Miller William, and a daughter, Lucy Marie.

Trending

Citing a source, US Weekly reported that the author was ready to "fight like hell" for her kids. The insider continued to note that Scott Wolf's restraining order was unwarranted, "cruel," and "incorrect."

Scott Wolf has mostly kept away from social media, except for an Instagram story featuring his kids

Scott Wolf began dating The Real World: New Orleans alum and life coach Kelley Marie Limp in 2002 after meeting through a mutual friend. They tied the knot two years later. However, on June 10, Kelley announced she and Scott were going forward with the "dissolution of (their) marriage."

In an Instagram post featuring a picture of a lion and three flying eagles, she noted:

"This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children," adding, "I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."

While the author did not elaborate on the details behind their decision, she praised Scott Wolf's parenting. Calling him one of the best fathers she had known, Kelley added:

"(He is) one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit."

Kelley also noted that they were prioritizing their children and healing.

The actor confirmed their split in a statement made to People magazine. Calling it the "most difficult decision" of his life, he explained that their three children remain his focus.

Things took a turn on June 13, after law enforcement officers in Utah detained Kelley and admitted her to a local hospital. Citing a statement by the authorities, People reported that they responded to a 911 report about a woman needing help.

The incident occurred when she was on Instagram Live (it was later posted to her account) and showed the exact moment cops came to take Scott Wolf's estranged wife. Before the video cut off, cops could be heard explaining they were getting her help after she made "concerning" comments, while Kelley alleged Scott was "abusing" her.

In a June 23 Instagram post (since deleted), Kelley explained she had been placed on an involuntary 5150 hold at a Utah hospital. She insisted she was "fine" and "happy," adding that she had no mental health struggles or addiction. Notably, according to Rasmussen University, a 5105 hold is essentially a mentally distressed individual being kept under a 72-hour observation.

The author has been active on social media since her release. This included a post (June 19) detailing her time at the "mental hospital." In a separate lengthy post, she explained it was a "small but vocal" group of friends who "called the cops." She also alleged she had been trying to file for divorce from Scott Wolf for months before the latter's filing.

Last week, People magazine obtained the 911 call Kelley's friend made asking for a "mental health team" to be sent to the resort the author had been staying at. The caller noted that Kelley had been "very skittish" and "very anti getting help."

"I do not think she will cooperate. I mean we've been trying to get her to get some help for weeks to months."

According to Entertainment Now, following her release, Kelley shared a post suggesting she was with her kids but shared no proof of the same. Hours later, Scott Wolf shared an Instagram story of their three kids at an airport with the message, "With my forever squad."

Per the outlet, Kelley initially took to her Instagram stories asking for help locating her kids, but later explained her in-laws took "everybody to Cape Cod." In a later post, she suggested she couldn't get hold of her family.

Neither Scott Wolf nor Kelley has publicly shared another update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More