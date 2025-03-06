Severance season 2 episode 7 cast: Every guest star and character featured

Severance season 2 episode 7 delved into the backstory of Gemma, played by Dichen Lachman, and revealed a creepier side of the work that goes inside Lumon.

As the reality behind the disappearance of Mark's wife is revealed through a series of flashbacks, viewers get to meet some new characters. The most prominent of them are Dr. Mauer and Nurse Cecily, played by Robby Benson and Sandra Bernhard, respectively.

The other characters that made a return in Severance season 2 episode 7 were Mark Watcher, Dr. Drummond, and Dr. Asal Reghabi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

All the guest stars featured in Severance season 2 episode 7

Here's a list of all the guest stars that appeared in Severance season 2 episode 7 titled, Chikhai Bardo.

Robby Benson as Dr. Mauer

Robby Benson is known for a diverse career in acting, writing, and composition. He has been part of projects such as Ode to Billy Joe, Beauty and the Beast, Jeremy, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Wait Until Dark, etc.

He made an appearance in the Ben Stiller sci-fi thriller as Dr. Mauer, one of Lumon's employees whose work is to keep track of Gemma's progress. Dr. Mauer's relationship with Gemma is unsettling as he appears to have a fixation on her. Because as part of his evaluation, he plays different characters in different situations with her, even playing her husband in one situation.

Sandra Bernhard as Nurse Cecily

Sandra Bernhard is a veteran actress and comedian, who was known for her hilarious stand-up comedies in the 70s. She worked on shows such as The Richard Pryor Show and Late Night with David Letterman and also appeared in films like The King of Comedy.

Her portrayal of Nurse Cecily is cold as her work makes Gemma prepared for the research by giving her some measurements and tests. She asked her several questions in the episode, including, 'If you were caught in a mudslide, would you be more afraid of suffocating or drowning?'

Eric J. Carlson as a watcher

Eric J. Carlson is known for his work on projects such as The Plot Against America, The Loudest Voice, and The Path. His work as an employee of Lumon is to keep an eye on Mark as she works on the severed floor. In Severance season 2 episode 7, he sits in a room with multiple old-time screens and tracks Mark's every movement.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr. Drummond

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson was recently seen in Netflix's disaster series, La Palma. The Icelandic-American actor has been a part of many popular film shows such as The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, The Deep, Kung Fu Panda, Ice Age, and now Severance.

He was introduced earlier in the season as Mr. Drummond, the head of security at Lumon Industries. The Frolic tattoo on his left hand makes the character intriguing as it links him to the Four Tempers theory developed by Kier Eagen, the founder of Lumon.

Karen Aldridge as Dr. Asal Reghabi

Karen Aldridge began her acting career with small roles in Sandcastles and The Dilemma, later appearing in Blue Bloods, Unforgettable, and Chicago Fire. She plays Dr. Asal Reghabi in Severance, helping Mark recover and uncover the truth about Gemma. However, she clashes with Mark's sister, Devon, over his integration process.

