Severance season 2 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severance season 2 episode 7, titled Chikhai Bardo, will premiere on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. The show’s creator Dan Erickson has co-written the episode with Mark Friedman, while Jessica Lee Gagné has directed it.

After getting reintegrated in episode 3, Mark has been dealing with painful side-effects as his "innie" and "outie" memories slowly fuse together. However, the process is not complete yet, forcing Mark to take a drastic step that puts his life in danger. Also, Mark S, Helly, Dylan G., and Irving make significant progress in their romantic lives.

The official logline for Severance season 2 episode 7, as per Apple TV, reads:

"An old romance intersects with a deadly present threat."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 7 and reflects the author’s opinions.

When to watch Severance season 2 episode 7?

Severance season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to release on February 28, 2025, at 12 am ET. Below is a breakdown of the episode’s release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, February 28, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 11:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 10:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 28, 2025 05:00 am Central European Time Friday, February 28, 2025 06:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 28, 2025 07:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025 10:30 am

Where to watch Severance season 2 episode 7?

The next episode of the mystery-thriller series will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can subscribe to the streaming service by either opting for the monthly plan costing $9.99 or the yearly plan costing $99.99. Furthermore, first-time subscribers will receive a 7-day free trial upon signing up.

What happened in Severance season 2 episode 6?

At the start of Severance season 2 episode 6, Mark confides in Reghabi about seeing visions of Gemma. She urges him to complete the reintegration process so that he can access all of his innie's memories and find his wife at the earliest. Throughout the episode, Mark experiences nauseating headaches, coughing fits, and hallucinations that Reghabi describes as crossover memories.

However, she warns him that speeding up the process can prove fatal. Mark chooses to undergo the procedure, which requires Reghabi to open up his skull and inject some kind of liquid around the severance chip. Soon after, he gets a seizure and collapses in front of Devon, who had just arrived at his house to check up on him.

Mark and Helly hook up in an empty room on Lumon's severed floor, while Dylan kisses his innie's wife, Gretchen, in the Outie Family Visitation Suite. Elsewhere, Irving, Burt, and his husband Fields meet up for dinner in the outside world. Fields acts passive aggressively towards Burt, indicating that their marriage is on the rocks.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 7?

Mark's fate is left uncertian by the end of the previous episode. But, he will surely recover from the seizure that left him unconscious. Severance season 2 episode 7 will reveal whether the procedure actually worked or not.

Once fully reintegrated, Mark will make startling discoveries about his innie, such as his budding romance with Helly, and his friendships with Dylan and Irving. He may even go looking for Dylan and Irving in the outside world, just like Petey did with him.

Mark will also realize that Gemma is Ms. Casey and that his innie has been searching for her inside the severed floor since the overtime contingency. Moreover, he will be forced to make some difficult decisions regarding Helly R. Her outie, Helena, is holding Gemma captive inside Lumon thus, putting Mark in a precarious position that can turn into a life-and-death situation.

What will happen if Mark realizes that his love for Helly supersedes his love for Gemma? Sadly, Mark and Helly can't have a future together as Helly's existence is controlled by Helena. Additionally, if he succeeds at saving Gemma, he will lose Helly forever. Also, Gretchen and Dylan's innie may end up spending more time together behind the outie Dylan's back.

On the other hand, Irving and Burt seem destined to fall in love in the upcoming episodes, just like their innies did inside Lumon. But, unlike the innies, they have a real chance at a happily ever after. Will they choose each other this time around or will Lumon interfere in some way to keep them apart needs to be seen.

All episodes of Severance season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

