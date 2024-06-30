5 shows you need to watch if you like The Chi 

Showtime’s The Chi is a coming-of-age drama released in 2018 and is currently in its sixth season on the channel. The show delves into the lives of four individuals who live in Chicago and find their lives connected due to a simple coincidence.

Delving into the characters of Emmett, Brandon, Ronnie, and Kevin, the show features themes of crime, struggle, and regret and has a considerable fan following. It has the following official synopsis:

"From Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption."

The show boasts a 7.6 rating on IMDB, has won five Emmys, and has already been renewed for a new season. However, as fans await it, several other shows similar to it in various ways can be watched.

5 Shows like The Chi that fans can watch

1) Treme

Treme on Amazon Prime (Amazon Prime)

Firstly, we have Treme, which focuses on characters who must move past considerable adversity. Set in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, the series delves into various residents of a small town who attempt to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The show ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013 and has a similar stellar narrative that drives The Chi. Available to watch on Max, Treme has an 8.4 rating on IMDB.

2) The Red Line

The Red Line is available on Amazon Prime Video (Amazon Prime)

The Red Line also has a range of similarities with The Chi. Also set in Chicago, the series is a CBS offering and can be watched on Amazon Prime. The Red Line is a limited series and has only eight episodes.

It focuses on a Caucasian police officer who mistakenly shoots an innocent black man. As he attempts to come to terms with the aftermath of the tragedy, the narrative switches back and forth from the affected families to the police officer, showing two sides of an event that proves tragic for everyone involved.

3) All American

Another drama that delves into issues such as racial inequality and economic struggle, The CW’s All American manages to hit a similar nerve as The Chi. The series focuses on a football player’s journey from poverty to success, as he moves from a neighborhood in South Crenshaw to Beverly Hills.

The show stars Daniel Ezra in the lead and has been renewed by Netflix for a seventh season. It focuses on Spencer James, who must overcome poverty, racism, and a range of tragedies to fulfill his potential as a football player.

4) The Wire

A still from The Wire (Amazon Prime)

Effectively a classic, the HBO series shares a range of similarities with The Chi, in the sense that both series focus on how various criminals are forced into their lives due to issues such as poverty and racial injustice, and often end up ruining their lives and of those around them due to simple mistakes.

The Wire ran from 2002 to 2008, has a total of six seasons, and is one of the most compelling depictions of crime and financial imbalance. The Wire is available on multiple platforms, including Max and Amazon Prime.

5) Snowfall

Finally, FX’s Snowfall also looks at crime from a similar lens. It features a coincidental coming together of a young drug dealer, a CIA operative, and a Mexican wrestler in Los Angeles during the 1980s Crack epidemic.

The series gives each of its main characters a transformation as the three very different individuals learn from the most unlikely of sources. Delving into personal struggle and loss much like The Chi, Snowfall is available on multiple platforms like Hulu and Disney+.

Each of the above shows has a range of similarities with The Chi, which saw its season 6 conclude recently on June 28, 2024. The series has already been renewed for season 7, which is set to enter production soon.