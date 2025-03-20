Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter on Lifetime- Full list of cast 

The Single Black Female franchise is coming to an end with Single Black Female 3, which premieres on Lifetime this Saturday, March 22, 2025. Raven Goodwin, Amber Riley, and K. Michelle will be reuniting for the last time to reprise their roles as Monica, Simone, and Bebe.

Single Black Female 3 picks up from where the last chapter left us, with Monica finally being exonerated after being wrongfully convicted of murder. Although the charges against her have been dropped, suspicion lingers, and reclaiming her life and career, as well as the trust of those around her is proving to be a tough task.

Meanwhile, Simone, who is now a fugitive, has fled to a convent in Mexico after abandoning Houston, along with her daughter, Joy. However, when an incident leaves her shaken to the core, Simone returns when she feels that Joy is in danger. What awaits is a final reckoning between the estranged half-sisters and is now only a matter of time before old grudges resurface.

Cast list of Single Black Female 3

Here is the full cast list of the Lifetime movie.

#1 Raven Goodwin as Monica Harris

Raven Goodwin is an American actor who is best known for her roles in The Station Agent (2003), Lovely & Amazing (2001) and Snatched (2017). She made her debut with the comedy film Lovely & Amazing (2001), for which she got an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Goodwin was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the drama film The Station Agent.

In 2010, Raven Goodwin starred in the series Huge and landed a recurring role on the sitcom Good Luck Charlie (2010–2014). However, she gained widespread recognition only with a leading role in Being Mary Jane (2013–2019). Goodwin plays the lead role of Monica on Single Black Female 3.

#2 Amber Riley as Simone Harris

Amber Riley is an American actor and singer who is best known for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Fox's Glee (2009–2015), for which she was nominated for three NAACP Image Awards. She also won a shared Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Riley also originated the lead role of Effie White in Dreamgirls, for which she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance in 2017. She was also the winner of season 17 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and appeared as a judge on the BBC One musical theatre talent show Let It Shine. Riley plays Monica's half-sister Simone in the Lifetime movie.

#3 K. Michelle as Bebe

K. Michelle is an actor and composer who is known for American Soul (2019), K. Michelle: Fakin' It (2009) and K. Michelle: Fallin' (2010). She was a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for seasons one and two and released her debut studio album, Rebellious Soul, with Atlantic Records. K. Michelle plays Bebe, Monica's best friend on Single Black Female 3.

Others starring in the Lifetime movie

The rest of the cast list is as follows:

Janet Hubert as Denise

Devale Ellis as Eric

Kevin Savage as Andre

Erin Ownbey as Elodie

Kron Moore as Clarke Michelle

Jeremy Gimenez as Jeff

Patrick Lamont Jr.

Mark Anthony Brooks

Gail Everett-Smith as Mrs. Fletcher

Anny Jules as Robyn Gibbs

Catch Single Black Female 3 on Lifetime this Saturday.

