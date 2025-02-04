Sintonia season 5: Release date, where to watch, plot, and more

Sintonia season 5 is set to premiere on February 5, 2025, marking the highly anticipated final season of this Brazilian crime drama series. Fans can stream the new episodes exclusively on Netflix, where the series has garnered significant attention globally.

With the release of Sintonia season 5, the show will come to a thrilling conclusion, bringing a resolution to the captivating story of Nando, Rita, and Doni, the three childhood friends from São Paulo's favelas.

The latest season picks up four years after the events of season 4. Nando, Rita, and Doni are now facing pivotal moments in their lives. Doni struggles with decisions that will affect his label, VA Records; Nando hatches a dangerous plan, and Rita fulfills her dream of being an attorney, but she finds herself in a professional bind.

Everything to know about Sintonia season 5

Sintonia season 5 is set in São Paulo’s favelas and revolves around the interconnected lives of three childhood friends. The show intertwines music, drug trafficking, and religion, as seen through the perspectives of Nando (Christian Malheiros), Rita (Bruna Mascarenhas), and Doni (Jottapê).

This riveting crime drama has captivated viewers since its 2019 premiere and is now Netflix's most-watched Brazilian series. Rising to the top of the Global Top 10 for non-English-language shows in 2023, it clearly established its place in the Brazilian entertainment scene.

The story follows the challenges and dreams of its central characters, whose lives are shaped by the harsh realities of their environment. The series focuses on how the three friends attempt to break free from the cycle of crime and find their own paths to success while remaining connected to their roots.

Sintonia season 5 will wrap up the journey that has gripped viewers for several years, showcasing personal growth, difficult choices, and the endurance of friendship.

The world of Sintonia

The series takes place in the vibrant yet dangerous favelas of São Paulo. Music, religion, and crime are central to the lives of the characters, especially as they navigate their complicated relationships with one another.

Each episode gains suspense and mystery from Nando's engagement with the criminal world, Rita's dreams as an attorney, and Doni's presence in the music business.

The diverse storyline showcases how these themes influence each character's choices. The trio has always supported each other through tough times. In the final season, viewers will see how friendships survive personal and professional challenges and how each character's choices shape their future.

Production and direction

Sintonia season 5 is directed by Johnny Araújo, Daniela Carvalho, and Denis Cisma. The series, based on an original idea by KondZilla, has been produced by Gullane founders Caio and Fabiano Gullane since its first season.

Gullane, Brazil's largest and most successful production company, produces the show. With over 50 films and 30 TV series, Gullane has contributed to Brazilian entertainment since 1996.

Plot summary

Sintonia season 5 dives deeper into the lives of Nando, Rita, and Doni, who face life-changing decisions. Four years after the events of the previous season, the trio is dealing with significant personal and professional challenges.

While Rita has fulfilled her ambition of being an attorney and must face a professional conundrum, Nando has developed a risky scheme that might turn his life around. Regarding his music label, VA Records, and how it will affect his future, Doni must make difficult choices.

As the characters face their pasts and negotiate the erratic future ahead, their friendships are tested over the season. The last episodes will investigate themes of loyalty, love, and sacrifice, so completing their path. The friends have to decide whether their dreams are worth the cost of their friendship and how to move forward once they come to terms with their decisions.

Cast list

The cast list of the show includes:

Christian Malheiros as Luiz Fernando "Nando" Silva

Jottapê as Donizete "Doni" Santana da Costa

Bruna Mascarenhas as Rita

MC M10 as Formiga

Vinícius de Oliveira as Éder

Rosana Maris as Jussara

Danielle Olímpia as Cacau

Julia Yamaguchi as Sheila

Leilah Moreno as MC Dondoka

Júlio Silvério as Jaspion

Jefferson Silvério as Rivaldinho

Fabrício Araújo as Juninho

Vanderlei Bernardino as Mr. Chico

Fernanda Viacava as Sueli

Felipe Vidal as Stephano

Martha Meola as Lucrécia

Cesar Mello as Dr. Guillermo

