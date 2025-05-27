Sitting Bull documentary: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Sitting Bull docuseries is a four-hour exploration of a Hunkpapa Lakota leader’s life story. It premieres on the History Channel on May 27, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the second part airing May 28, 2025, at the same time. Directed by Stephen David, the series features reenactments and expert interviews.

The series is based on the true story of Sitting Bull, a Hunkpapa Lakota leader. He was a spiritual and military figure who resisted US expansion in the 19th century. His leadership in the Battle of Little Bighorn made him a legend.

The documentary traces Sitting Bull’s journey from childhood to his role as a resistance leader. It covers key events like the Washita Massacre and Wounded Knee, showing his fight against settlers encroaching on Native lands.

Where to watch the Sitting Bull documentary

The docuseries premieres on 27 May, 2025 (Image via History)

Sitting Bull premieres on the History Channel on May 27, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with part two airing May 28, 2025, at the same time. Episodes will be exclusively available for streaming the next day on History.com and the History Channel app. There is no official confirmation about availability on other streaming platforms like Hulu or Netflix.

Below is the table detailing the release schedule across regions:

Time Zones (Regions) Date Time United States (ET) 27 May, 2025 9:00 PM United States (PT) 27 May, 2025 6:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) 28 May, 2025 2:00 AM Australia (AEST) 28 May, 2025 11:00 AM India (IST) 28 May, 2025 6:30 AM

The docuseries airs on the History Channel, available through cable or satellite providers like Comcast, DirecTV, or Dish Network. Subscription costs vary across providers. Please contact your provider for pricing.

Streaming is free on History.com or the History Channel app with a cable login. No additional purchase or rental fees apply for streaming. Check provider websites for exact pricing.

The true story behind the docuseries

The docuseries chronicles the life of Sitting Bull, a Hunkpapa Lakota leader born around 1831 in present-day South Dakota. He was a spiritual leader and warrior who united Native tribes against US expansion. The series details his resistance as settlers moved west after the Civil War, encroaching on Native lands.

Sitting Bull, alongside Crazy Horse, led the Lakota and other tribes in the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876, where they defeated General George Armstrong Custer. This victory cemented his fame but intensified US efforts to subdue Native resistance.

The documentary covers events like the Washita Massacre (1868), where US forces attacked a Cheyenne village, and the Wounded Knee Massacre (1890), where Hunkpapa Lakota leader's involvement in the Ghost Dance movement led to his arrest attempt.

On December 15, 1890, he was killed by Indian agency police during this attempt, sparking further violence. The series uses reenactments with Michael Spears as Sitting Bull, narrated by Mo Brings Plenty, and includes expert interviews.

An infamous story tied to Hunkpapa Lakota leader is also touched upon in the series, his time with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show in 1885. He joined briefly for worldwide fame, earning money but facing ridicule. The series highlights his leadership, highlighting his sacrifices, like giving away resources to his people, reflecting his commitment.

