Smoke season 1 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Smoke season 1 episode 3 is scheduled to air at 9 pm ET on July 3, 2025, on Apple TV+. The upcoming episode, titled Weird Milk, is written by Molly Miller. The show's two-episode premiere ended with the shocking revelation that the arson investigator, Dave Gudsen, is a serial arsonist himself.
However, his partner, Detective Michell Calderon, is still unaware of Dave's crimes and will continue her search for the culprit. The episode may also offer more insight into Dave's true nature and motivations for starting the fires.
The episode's official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, reads:
"Calderone charts her own course for answers. Gudsen pitches a new path for their partnership. Freddy heads to Coop's headquarters."
Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Smoke season 1 episode 3.
When to watch Smoke season 1 episode 3?
Smoke season 1 episode 3 is officially set to drop at 12 am ET on July 4, 2025, on Apple TV+. However, the streaming platform is known to release its episodes a few hours earlier than its official release timings; hence, viewers can watch the episode as early as 9 pm ET on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
Below is a look at the episode's release timings at various time zones:
Where to watch Smoke season 1 episode 3?
To watch Smoke episode 3, viewers will need a valid subscription to Apple TV+. The streaming platform offers a monthly plan for $9.99 and a yearly plan for $99.99. New subscribers can also enjoy a 7-day free trial after signing up.
Moreover, Apple TV+ also offers three bundles - the Individual Plan, Family Plan, and Premier Plan, which include features like iCloud+ storage, Music, Arcade, etc. The Individual Plan costs $19.95 per month, the Family Plan is priced at $25.95 per month, and the Premier Plan is available for $37.95 per month.
What happened in Smoke season 1 episode 2?
In Smoke season 1 episode 2, Dave and Michell continue to pursue the firefighter Arch Stanton, suspecting him to be the first arsonist. Arch unknowingly leads the investigative duo to his trailer, where Michell discovers an underground bunker filled with emergency supplies, illegal weapons, and a stash of BDSM-related stuff.
When Arch finds Michell snooping inside his trailer, she shoots him in the knees and tortures him into admitting that he is an arsonist. But Arch denies it, claiming that he is building a doomsday bunker. To avoid getting into trouble for shooting an innocent man, Michell frames Arch for planning a massacre and arrests him.
Meanwhile, the second arsonist, Freddy Fasano, befriends Brenda Cephus, a regular at his workplace, Coop's. She encourages him to apply for the manager’s job and gives him a free haircut at her salon to boost his chances. As they grow closer, Freddy learns that Brenda lost her son a few years ago.
At the same time, Dave’s marriage to Ashley is falling apart, and her teenage son, Emmett, has trouble connecting with him. When Emmett’s father moves out of town, the teen is forced to live full-time with Ashley and Dave.
At work, Dave creates a sketch of the second arsonist after speaking to Freddy's victims. Before the episode ends, Dave is revealed to be the first arsonist when he sets another convenience store on fire.
What to expect from Smoke season 1 episode 3?
Smoke episode 3 will deal with the aftermath of the fire that Dave started at the end of the second episode. His identity as a serial arsonist is known to the viewers, but Michell still remains in the dark. She will continue her search for the first arsonist and may make some breakthrough in her investigation in the upcoming episode.
As per the official synopsis, Freddy may plan to visit Coop's headquarters for nefarious reasons. He is treated poorly by his co-workers and may finally decide to teach the company a lesson.
Watch all episodes of Smoke season 1 exclusively on Apple TV+.