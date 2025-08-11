“So proud of the boy”- Internet shares excitement over Jack Trotter’s fate in The Gilded Age season 3

First announced in December 2023, The Gilded Age season 3 takes viewers on an exciting journey through 1880s New York, with the feuding Russell and van Rhijn families. Set several months after the second season concluded, the revival premiered on June 22, 2025, and all eight episodes were released weekly until August 10.

Ad

Season 3 revolves around Bertha and George Russell as the couple continues their ascent through New York high society. With Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles as Agnes and Ada, The Gilded Age season 3 introduces new characters to help take the story forward.

However, by the end of the season 3 finale, fans believed that only one character emerged victorious, and that was John "Jack" Trotter. One of the talking points of The Gilded Age season 3 has been the alarm clock inventor's success. A Reddit user exclaiming how happy they were with the success he managed to attain during the season.

Ad

Trending

“So proud of the boy,” one user said

A screenshot of the Reddit comment (Image via Reddit/@No_Piece7533)

Several Reddit users also shared similar reactions about Jack’s success throughout The Gilded Age season 3, with fans eager to see what future seasons had in store for the footman.

Ad

“Indeed. I was so pumped up for jack this season. and bruh no matter what I can't empathize with Armstrong too much. She is a tad too salty. But glad it still worked out for Jack. It really represented the concept of making it to the top based on merit and not status,” another user commented.

Ad

“Jack & Peggy’s storylines win over everyone else!” a user stated.

“Jack was giving so much Joey Tribiani in hos scene with Bridgette!! I half expected him to ask, “How YOU doin’?” I loved it so freaking much!” a Reddit user stated

Many users were overjoyed that Jack had finally achieved the much-deserved success after selling his alarm clock patent. What started as Jack struggling to wake up on time ended with him identifying and fixing a failure within the current version of the alarm clock. It leads Larry Russell and him to make $600,000 and split the proceeds equally.

Ad

“The Alarm Clock Inventor, imo. Though, even being paid 300K for his invention, and us knowing how important the Alarm Clock becomes to future lives, he deserved to retain a percentage of his invention/patent,” a Reddit user said.

“Peggy too in the end! And Gladys! Glad Jack is settling in to his new life though but keeping ties with the old. Hopefully Bridgette can fuck around and get a ring,” a user shared.

Ad

“The Clock Twink slays,” another user said.

“I want Jack and the Irish girl to make a splash! They’ll be the nouveau riche……the question is if Bertha allows it,” another Reddit user stated.

While fans of The Gilded Age season 3 celebrated Jack's success, some other characters who shared similar good fortunes included Peggy and Mrs. Forte.

“Mrs. Forte, for me. She became more powerful and confident as the season progressed. Even her sister could see it. Nixon did a fine job portraying someone who is heartbroken, intimidated, and insecure, moving to developing into a shrewd matriarch who is comfortable with her role and power,” a user said.

Ad

“How about peggy? For a moment there i thought the two friends will both end up with their heart broken,” commented a Reddit user.

While many fans focused on Peggy, some also celebrated Gladys' marriage to Hector Vere, the Duke of Buckingham. By the end of The Gilded Age season 3, she reveals the news of her pregnancy.

“So many other winners this season. I would say more winners than losers. Rooting so hard for The Dr and Peggy. I really relate to their story more than anything. My favorite character is my girl Agnes. George reminds me of a character I used to watch on Young and The Restless. (Victor Newman),” another user said.

Ad

“I’m with you, Agnes is my favorite and Peggy is a close second, I was so happy for Peggy ♥️♥️♥️,” one user said.

“Ughhhh I would’ve LOVED the see the scene where Gladys tells Hector about her their baby! I was not expecting their relationship to turn into a love match! I’ve loved seeing them grow closer together this season,” one Reddit user explained.

Ad

“I loved Peggy and William’s story. I was not expecting the engagement. Dr William was like a knight in shining armor,” one user commented.

All about The Gilded Age season 3

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@HBOMax)

Following its two-year hiatus from television, The Gilded Age returned for its third season on HBO. The revival picks up several months after the previous season ended, with the Russell family emerging victorious and poised to climb even higher in New York's social hierarchy.

Ad

George Russell survived an assassination attempt by a disgruntled former employee while Bertha had been working hard in the background. The Gilded Age season 3 continues to explore the consequences of her operatic victory, as they set their sights on an even greater prize, as old and new money vie for power.

The series' original creator and writer, Julian Fellowes, continues to play a role in the creative team and also serves as executive producer. He is joined by Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, David Crockett, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

Ad

Beyond the production team, The Gilded Age season 3 features several actors reprising their roles, including Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, and Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn, among others.

Interested viewers can watch The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More