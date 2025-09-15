Sofía Vergara reveals she skipped the Emmys after being rushed to the hospital due to eye allergy

Sofía Vergara had to skip the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, due to a sudden medical emergency. The Griselda actress was scheduled to present the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, according to Hollywood Reporter on September 14, 2025, which was awarded to Stephen Graham for his role in the Netflix show Adolescence.Vergara confirmed her absence on social media shortly after the ceremony concluded on Sunday night. She revealed she suffered what she described as the “craziest eye allergie” just before leaving for the event. The actress posted a photo of her swollen eye and videos from the emergency room, writing,“Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie right before getting in the car!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her absence, Hunting Wives stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow presented the Emmy award to Graham at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.Adolescence bags six awards at the 77th Emmy AwardsStephen Graham’s win marked one of six awards for Adolescence, which turned out to be one of the biggest winners of the night. The Netflix limited series won best limited or anthology series, best supporting actor for Owen Cooper, best supporting actress for Erin Doherty, best directing for Philip Barantini, and best writing for Graham and Jack Thorne, according to The Hollywood Reporter on September 14, 2025.Netflix @netflixLINKYoungest Emmy winner ever in any male acting category. Congratulations to Adolescence's OWEN COOPER.Owen Cooper’s supporting actor award made him the youngest-ever male winner in any Emmy acting category. Erin Doherty’s performance earned her best supporting actress honors, while Philip Barantini received best directing for a limited or anthology series or movie. Graham, already holding the best actor for the series, shared the best writing award with Jack Thorne. Cast and crew accept the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award for &quot;Adolescence&quot; onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 (Image via Getty)Other Top Emmy Winners Across CategoriesSeth Rogen's TV series The Studio secured four wins, including best comedy series and best comedy actor for Seth Rogen, who also shared best writing and best directing awards with Evan Goldberg and other collaborators, according to The Hollywood Reporter on September 14, 2025.R. Scott Gemmill's HBO Max show The Pitt won three Emmys, including best drama series. The show's lead actor, Noah Wyle, won best actor in a drama series, while Katherine LaNasa took best supporting actress in a drama series..In comedy, Jean Smart won best actress for Hacks, while Hannah Einbinder earned best supporting actress for the same series. Jeff Hiller won best supporting actor in a comedy series for Somebody Somewhere, surpassing first-time nominee Harrison Ford.For the talk series, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won best talk series honors only two months after CBS announced its cancellation. The win prompted a standing ovation, with the audience reportedly chanting “Stephen! Stephen!” when Colbert and his team accepted the award.Cast and crew of &quot;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert&quot; accept the Outstanding Talk Series award (Image via Getty)The 77th Emmy Awards featured several reunions and tributes throughout the evening. Presenters included Stephen Colbert, Jeff Probst, Sydney Sweeney, and on-screen mother-daughter duos Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel from Gilmore Girls, as well as Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones from Wednesday. A Law &amp; Order cast reunion also took place on stage, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.The In Memoriam segment opened with a tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner, delivered by his The Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad, following Warner’s death in July. Later in the ceremony, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accepted the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award. The broadcast also raised $350,000 for the Boys and Girls Club during the live show.