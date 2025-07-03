"some nolan/ denis type move"- Fans praise makers for the striking Mephisto scene in Ironheart 

Ironheart concluded recently with the release of episodes 4-6 on July 1, 2025. The finale saw Riri put forth a strong battle against The Hood, keeping the viewers on the edge. However, Mephisto's (Sacha Baron Cohen) role at the end has become one of the most significant twists of the show, with his scene becoming a fan-favorite part in Ironheart.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Ironheart. Reader's discretion is advised.

Riri's victory over The Hood is short-lived as Mephisto, appearing in his human form, offers Riri a risky yet irresistible proposition. The scene raises the tension about what it all means for Riri, making it a crucial part of Ironheart's ending.

Fans have also been particularly discussing how the makers creatively captured Mephisto's demonic appearance in the film's final scene. The villain's striking red look is visible in a brief shift of scenes as the spoon he uses to mix his beverage carries his reflection.

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

The audience has appreciated this unique portrayal by the makers of Ironheart, finding similarity to works of filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve. A fan shared on X:

"The spoon shot is some nolan / denis type move."

Other fans also shared how this small yet striking detail needed their attention and showed a unique style of bringing out the villain's dark personality.

"I had to rewind and pause to make sure I wasn't crazy. God that image is both cool and terrifying," an X user stated.

"The devil is in the details," another X user commented.

"I was mad at first cuz we didn't see his full form but now I'm kinda obsessed with the way they did it," said an X user.

"That reflection FREAKED ME THE F*CK OUT! It's the glowing yellow eyes and the smile with long black hair, ABSOLUTELY NOT!!" an X user mentioned.

Several fans explained how this was such a brief yet detailed moment, making them miss it during their first watch.

"How in the world did you see this," stated one of the X users.

"Ohhhh sh*t I missed that one," shared another X user.

"Damn I have to look again," said another user on X.

The small detail holds the larger meaning of the scene, indicating how Riri is falling into Mephisto's trap, whose evil side she is unable to catch in that moment. While her collaboration with the villain may bring Natalie back to her, the consequences of her decision can be harsh and catastrophic in the future.

What does Mephisto's offer hold for Riri in Ironheart?

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

Riri and Parker Robbins' final fight ends in Riri's favor as she successfully grabs hold of Parker's mysterious hood. While this seemed to be the possible end, Mephisto's entry changes the show's conclusion into a complicated situation for Riri.

Introducing himself and taking control of Riri's weak points, Mephisto throws a final blow at the protagonist with a high-stakes, high-risk offer. Natalie's loss had shaken Riri, as seen throughout the show, and Mephisto offered to bring her dead best friend back to life. However, Riri had to pay the price for this big favor by joining hands with Mephisto.

The final scenes show Natalie's return and the emergence of purple veins on Riri's hands, similar to the ones Parker had because of Mephisto's hood. This indicates that she has succumbed to Mephisto's dark plans.

Parker's sufferings after being manipulated by Mephisto are traced throughout the show. He becomes a puppet in the devil's hands, suffering immense physical and emotional pain through his powerful hood. Riri's smartness is her natural weapon, and Mephisto's control could unleash more extreme pain and losses for her in comparison to Parker.

While the show ends without showing the repercussions of Riri's dark decision, the viewers can expect that this partnership between the characters will result in chaos ahead.

Watch all episodes of Ironheart on Disney+.

