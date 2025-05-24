“Sort of devastating to learn”- When Meghann Fahy made a bold claim about never being satisfied with her work

In a candid conversation published by Interview Magazine on June 20, 2023, Meghann Fahy reflected on her long-standing friendship with Heléne Yorke and shared her thoughts about the entertainment industry and her personal struggles as an actor.

Ad

The conversation, titled In Conversation: Heléne Yorke and Meghann Fahy Started From the Bottom, Now They're Here, offered an inside look at their careers and the journey from early Broadway days to becoming recognizable names on television.

For Fahy, who had just come off critical acclaim for her role as Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus, the interview revealed a side of her not commonly seen in red carpet appearances or formal press interviews.

Ad

Trending

At one point in the conversation, Fahy admitted:

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

"I don’t think that I’ve ever really been in a situation where I’m like, “Okay, cool, now I’m set."

She continued:

"Which is sort of devastating to learn."

She was referring to the reality that even veteran actors never quite feel a sense of permanence or creative satisfaction.

"I guess I can just keep doing that" - Meghann Fahy on the uncertainties of the acting business

Ad

Fahy and Yorke’s dialogue covered years of shared struggle and occasional moments of levity, including humorous anecdotes about dating for meals, learning taxes together, and working front desks to afford yoga classes. But woven through it all was a tone of emotional transparency, particularly when Fahy opened up about career insecurity.

Reflecting on how veteran actors still deal with uncertainty, she shared that hearing this from seasoned peers helped normalize her own restlessness. She said,

Ad

"I've spoken to other older actors who say that never really goes away."

She added:

"Which is sort of devastating to learn, but also weirdly useful and helpful because you’re like, “Okay, well I’ve been doing it this way for this long, so I guess I can just keep doing that."

Fahy also revealed that despite her years of success in television, notably in The Bold Type and The White Lotus, she still grapples with an "avoidant" response to stress, admitting she avoids situations that don’t suit her strengths.

Ad

When Yorke asked if Fahy auditioned for Wicked, Fahy replied:

"I did not go because musical theater auditions are really traumatic, and I knew I wasn't going to get it."

Their conversation also included moments of encouragement, as Fahy spoke about Yorke's talent with deep admiration. She discussed the challenges of working in an industry where actors lack control over the writing, editing, and outcome of their performances.

Ad

Where is Meghann Fahy now?

Ad

As of 2025, Meghann Fahy continues to work across film and television. She recently starred in Drop, a thriller where she plays a widowed mother, and in Sirens, a Netflix limited series exploring themes of power and class.

Meghann Fahy also appeared at the 2025 SXSW and BAFTA events, and headlines the upcoming Peacock series The Good Daughter, based on Karin Slaughter's novel. Fahy remains a prominent figure in entertainment, balancing leading roles with honest reflections on the realities of her craft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More