South Park season 27 episode 4 ending explained: Is Satan pregnant?

South Park season 27 progresses with episode 4, Wok is Dead, which pushes the series’ long-running blend of satire and shock value. The episode concludes with an unexpected reveal: Satan declares he is pregnant with the child of President Donald J. Trump. This development builds on story threads introduced earlier in the season and expands the show’s ongoing commentary on public figures and cultural debates.

Ad

By linking established characters with current cultural references, the episode sets the stage for future story arcs that may further examine the impact of these revelations on the series’ wider storyline.

What happened in South Park season 27 episode 4?

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

Satan is pregnant in South Park season 27 episode 4. At a news conference, Satan says that he is pregnant with Trump's baby. Even though the news shocked them, Fox News hosts are happy about the announcement. The scene turns the horrific event into sharp comedy, making fun of how partisan media twists stories to fit their political goals.

Ad

Trending

This event is intimately connected to earlier scenes that showed Trump and Satan together, which was first hinted at in the Sermon on the Mount. The show makes pregnancy the next stage in their strange relationship, which adds to the craziness while preserving its focus on politics and the media.

The story is purposefully over-the-top, and it also makes a point about how some media sites can make rumors and scandals seem regular or even good.

Ad

Satan’s pregnancy with Trump’s child becomes the central plotline in South Park season 27

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

The pregnancy storyline in South Park season 27 plays a central role in shaping the season’s direction. Satan’s announcement connects religious imagery with political references, linking two recurring elements in the series. By pairing him with Donald J. Trump, the season develops an ongoing thread that combines cultural commentary with supernatural themes.

Ad

Satan's involvement signifies a change from his previous appearances, as his role now revolves around questions of influence and power. The response within the episode, particularly from Fox News, underscores how media institutions frame unusual events in ways that reflect partisanship.

This positions the subplot as a continuing driver of the season’s narrative, ensuring it impacts future episodes beyond the initial reveal.

How does episode 4 connect to the rest of the season?

Episode 4 picks up on storylines that were started in prior episodes of South Park season 27. The Trump-Satan bond was initially hinted at in the season opener, and the pregnancy reveal shows that it will be a big part of the tale going forward.

Ad

The show cleverly balances this shift with smaller satirical themes, such as jokes about tariffs and the Labubu doll fad that went viral. As the main story becomes increasingly bizarre, these side stories ground the show in everyday weirdness.

The show keeps its trademark technique of mixing political satire with cultural parody by putting together a number of different perspectives. The end of the press conference doesn't finish the story; instead, it intensifies the stakes. There are still questions regarding how other characters will react, if the kids from South Park will get involved, and how the Trump-Satan pregnancy story will change.

Ad

The episode fits in with the season's theme of making real-life problems seem even more ridiculous by blowing them out of proportion. The program criticizes institutions by making their contradictions more obvious, including Trump's tariffs and Fox News' coverage.

South Park season 27 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central and streams a day after on Paramount+. Fans can catch the latest episodes there to follow the outrageous Trump-Satan saga as it continues to unfold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More