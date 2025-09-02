What time will South Park season 27 episode 4 release on Comedy Central and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

South Park season 27 continues its biweekly rollout, with episode 4 premiering on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central in the US. The episode will then be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day, Thursday, September 4, at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT, aligning with the platform’s standard release schedule.

Internationally, Paramount+ provides access to the new episode based on regional time zones, ensuring a coordinated global rollout. This distribution setup allows viewers to either watch the live broadcast on Comedy Central or stream the episode on demand shortly after its televised debut.

South Park season 27 episode 4 release time for all major regions revealed

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

Comedy Central broadcasts South Park season 27 episode 4 in the United States at 10 pm ET/PT. On Paramount+, the episode streams globally from September 4. The following table shows when viewers in different regions can start watching:

Region Release Date Release Time Platform United States (ET/PT) Sept 3, 2025 10:00 pm Comedy Central United Kingdom Sept 4, 2025 3:00 am BST Paramount+ Australia (Sydney) Sept 4, 2025 12:00 pm AEST Paramount+ New Zealand Sept 4, 2025 2:00 pm NZST Paramount+ Philippines Sept 4, 2025 10:00 am PHT Paramount+ Singapore Sept 4, 2025 10:00 am SGT Paramount+ Hong Kong Sept 4, 2025 10:00 am HKT Paramount+ South Korea Sept 4, 2025 11:00 am KST Paramount+ Canada (ET/PT) Sept 3, 2025 10:00 pm Comedy Central / Paramount+ Europe (CET) Sept 4, 2025 4:00 am CET Paramount+

This schedule ensures fans worldwide can keep pace with the show’s release within a day of its U.S. broadcast.

How many episodes will there be in South Park season 27?

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 marks the first full-length season since 2019. The season is confirmed to include 10 episodes, a return to longer runs after years of specials and shorter installments. Episodes air every other Wednesday, following a biweekly release cycle.

The current release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Sermon on the Mount – July 23, 2025

Episode 2: Got a Nut – August 6, 2025

Episode 3: Sickofancy – August 20, 2025

Episode 4: September 3, 2025

Episode 5: September 17, 2025

Episode 6: October 2, 2025

Episode 7: October 16, 2025

Episode 8: October 30, 2025

Episode 9: November 13, 2025

Episode 10: November 27, 2025

If the schedule holds, the season finale will arrive in late November, giving fans four months of new content.

Is South Park season 27 only available on Comedy Central and Paramount+?

Yes. In the United States, South Park season 27 airs on Comedy Central and streams the following day on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only platform that offers exclusive streaming rights for new episodes outside the U.S.

The full back catalog of more than 300 episodes is also available on Paramount+.

What to expect from South Park season 27 episode 4?

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

Episode 4 continues the political and cultural satire that has defined this season. Episode 3 ended with unresolved storylines, particularly Towelie’s involvement in Washington, D.C., alongside Donald Trump and Satan. That cliffhanger sets the stage for episode 4, where the absurd political arc is expected to expand further.

New misadventures tied to the national setting are likely to confront the boys, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Cartman’s schemes often escalate when politics enter the picture, placing him at the center of the satire.

Meanwhile, Randy Marsh and his Tegridy Farms business remain sidelined after recent developments, though side plots involving them could reemerge later in the season.

What comes next after episode 4?

With six episodes left, season 27 continues its biweekly run through fall 2025. The ongoing storyline involving Trump’s administration, alongside hints of surreal elements teased in trailers, such as space adventures and parodied celebrities, suggests the season will expand into larger arcs while maintaining its satirical edge.

Paramount+ remains the exclusive streaming home for South Park season 27, ensuring global audiences can tune in shortly after the U.S. premiere.

