  What time will South Park season 27 episode 4 release on Comedy Central and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

What time will South Park season 27 episode 4 release on Comedy Central and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

By Bea Melisse Ibañez
Modified Sep 02, 2025 11:37 GMT
South Park season 27 (Custom Image by Sportskeeda/Image via South Park Studios)
South Park season 27 (Custom Image by Sportskeeda/Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 continues its biweekly rollout, with episode 4 premiering on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central in the US. The episode will then be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day, Thursday, September 4, at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT, aligning with the platform’s standard release schedule.

Internationally, Paramount+ provides access to the new episode based on regional time zones, ensuring a coordinated global rollout. This distribution setup allows viewers to either watch the live broadcast on Comedy Central or stream the episode on demand shortly after its televised debut.

South Park season 27 episode 4 release time for all major regions revealed

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)
South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

Comedy Central broadcasts South Park season 27 episode 4 in the United States at 10 pm ET/PT. On Paramount+, the episode streams globally from September 4. The following table shows when viewers in different regions can start watching:

RegionRelease DateRelease TimePlatform
United States (ET/PT)Sept 3, 202510:00 pmComedy Central
United KingdomSept 4, 20253:00 am BSTParamount+
Australia (Sydney)Sept 4, 202512:00 pm AESTParamount+
New ZealandSept 4, 20252:00 pm NZSTParamount+
PhilippinesSept 4, 202510:00 am PHTParamount+
SingaporeSept 4, 202510:00 am SGTParamount+
Hong KongSept 4, 202510:00 am HKTParamount+
South KoreaSept 4, 202511:00 am KSTParamount+
Canada (ET/PT)Sept 3, 202510:00 pmComedy Central / Paramount+
Europe (CET)Sept 4, 20254:00 am CETParamount+
This schedule ensures fans worldwide can keep pace with the show’s release within a day of its U.S. broadcast.

How many episodes will there be in South Park season 27?

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)
South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 marks the first full-length season since 2019. The season is confirmed to include 10 episodes, a return to longer runs after years of specials and shorter installments. Episodes air every other Wednesday, following a biweekly release cycle.

The current release schedule is as follows:

  • Episode 1: Sermon on the Mount – July 23, 2025
  • Episode 2: Got a Nut – August 6, 2025
  • Episode 3: Sickofancy – August 20, 2025
  • Episode 4: September 3, 2025
  • Episode 5: September 17, 2025
  • Episode 6: October 2, 2025
  • Episode 7: October 16, 2025
  • Episode 8: October 30, 2025
  • Episode 9: November 13, 2025
  • Episode 10: November 27, 2025

If the schedule holds, the season finale will arrive in late November, giving fans four months of new content.

Is South Park season 27 only available on Comedy Central and Paramount+?

Yes. In the United States, South Park season 27 airs on Comedy Central and streams the following day on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only platform that offers exclusive streaming rights for new episodes outside the U.S.

The full back catalog of more than 300 episodes is also available on Paramount+.

What to expect from South Park season 27 episode 4?

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)
South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

Episode 4 continues the political and cultural satire that has defined this season. Episode 3 ended with unresolved storylines, particularly Towelie’s involvement in Washington, D.C., alongside Donald Trump and Satan. That cliffhanger sets the stage for episode 4, where the absurd political arc is expected to expand further.

New misadventures tied to the national setting are likely to confront the boys, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Cartman’s schemes often escalate when politics enter the picture, placing him at the center of the satire.

Meanwhile, Randy Marsh and his Tegridy Farms business remain sidelined after recent developments, though side plots involving them could reemerge later in the season.

What comes next after episode 4?

With six episodes left, season 27 continues its biweekly run through fall 2025. The ongoing storyline involving Trump’s administration, alongside hints of surreal elements teased in trailers, such as space adventures and parodied celebrities, suggests the season will expand into larger arcs while maintaining its satirical edge.

Paramount+ remains the exclusive streaming home for South Park season 27, ensuring global audiences can tune in shortly after the U.S. premiere.

Bea Melisse Ibañez

Bea Melisse Ibañez

With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.

In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.

As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.

In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel.

Edited by Bea Melisse Ibañez
