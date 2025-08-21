South Park season 27 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

South Park season 27 begins airing on Comedy Central on July 23, 2025, continuing the series’ trademark blend of animated satire and cultural commentary. The season is planned for 10 episodes, released bi-weekly, following a new five-year deal between Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Paramount+, which streams the series.

Originally expected on July 9, the premiere is delayed by two weeks to allow more time for production. Episode 3 aired on August 20, while episode 4 is scheduled for September 3. Although the creators avoid directly covering the 2024 U.S. election, the first episodes still parody Donald Trump and current political debates.

When does South Park season 27 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 episode 4 premieres on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. For streaming viewers, the episode becomes available the following day, Thursday, September 4, at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT, exclusively on Paramount+.

Here’s the release time across major regions:

Region Date Time Eastern Time (US) September 3, 2025 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time (US) September 3, 2025 10:00 p.m. Central Time (US) September 3, 2025 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time (US) September 3, 2025 8:00 p.m. UK (BST) September 4, 2025 3:00 a.m. Philippines September 4, 2025 10:00 a.m. Singapore September 4, 2025 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong September 4, 2025 10:00 a.m. Australia (AEST) September 4, 2025 12:00 p.m.

Fans in the U.S. can tune in directly on Comedy Central, while international audiences will find the episode on Paramount+ beginning the next morning.

How many episodes is South Park season 27 left with?

South Park season 27 follows a 10-episode order, released on a bi-weekly schedule. With three episodes already aired, episode 4 marks the start of the mid-season stretch. That means six episodes remain after September 3.

The schedule also confirms that episode 5 airs on September 17, 2025, continuing the two-week gap between installments. If the pattern holds, the season will run into late November, giving viewers several months of new satirical content.

A brief recap of South Park season 27 episode 3

Towelie (Image via South Park Studios)

Episode 3 placed Towelie at the center of chaos as he became entangled with Washington, D.C. politics. The storyline saw him drawn into a new world alongside figures like Donald Trump and Satan, leaving his fate uncertain.

Meanwhile, Tegridy Farms closed down, cutting off Randy Marsh’s central business plotline. Washington, D.C. remained militarized under Trump’s direction, building tension for what comes next. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, ensuring that episode 4 picks up with unresolved storylines and escalating satire.

Major events to expect from South Park season 27 episode 4

Towelie’s uncertain journey in D.C. continues: Towelie’s unresolved storyline remains a major focus. Episode 4 is expected to show how his connection with Trump and Satan evolves, potentially dragging him deeper into political absurdity and bureaucratic satire.

The boys face another political misadventure: Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny often get pulled into larger schemes. With the plot now tied to Washington, the group may be forced to navigate the chaos of government and power struggles, likely causing more disorder.

Cartman’s schemes escalate in a national setting: Cartman thrives when he manipulates others for personal gain. Episode 4 may see him using the political backdrop to push his own agenda, amplifying the season’s focus on satire of leadership and public figures.

What to expect next after episode 4

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

As South Park season 27 continues, more parodies of political leaders and cultural figures are expected. The ongoing Washington, D.C. setting hints that Trump’s administration remains central to the satire. At the same time, storylines for characters like Randy Marsh and Towelie may expand further, pushing side plots into bigger arcs.

The official trailer also teased absurd imagery like airplane crashes and Diddy in space, suggesting future episodes will blend political commentary with surreal comedy. With six episodes left, the season appears ready to build on its mix of social critique and unpredictable humor.

South Park season 27 episode 4 arrives on September 3, 2025, marking the next chapter in a season already filled with sharp satire and cultural parody. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with streaming on Paramount+ beginning the following morning. With six episodes remaining, the season continues on its bi-weekly schedule, keeping audiences engaged into late fall.

