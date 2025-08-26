Will there be a new episode of South Park season 27 this week? Details explored

South Park season 27 is not releasing a new episode this week. The show is now releasing episodes biweekly instead of every week. The third episode aired on August 20.

Ad

This means that new episodes will come out every other Wednesday on Comedy Central and Paramount+. The next episode is expected to air on September 3, and the one after that is set to air on September 17. This season will have ten episodes, which started on July 23.

The run is projected to last until December because the release dates are spaced out. People have been talking about South Park season 27 since it started because of its funny perspective on politics and culture, and its strange way of airing.

Ad

Trending

When will South Park season 27 episode 4 be released?

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 is not releasing a new episode this week. After episode three aired on August 20, the show moved to a week-on, week-off schedule. This means episodes are now premiering every other Wednesday. Episode 4 will release on September 3, with the following installment arriving on September 17.

Ad

This biweekly schedule is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the season. With ten episodes in total, the season is projected to run until around December 10, barring any last-minute changes from the producers or Paramount.

Why is the schedule different for season 27?

South Park season 27 follows a slower schedule compared to its predecessors. Seasons 25 and 26, each only six episodes long, aired weekly. This year’s 10-episode run, however, requires more time between installments. The decision relates directly to the production team’s process.

Ad

Unlike many animated shows that spend months in development, South Park is known for producing episodes that stay topical within days. This quick turnaround allows the show to comment on current events almost in real time.

For season 27, the writing has leaned heavily into satire of Donald Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and other major public figures. Since political news changes rapidly, episodes need adjustments up to the last minute. The week-on, week-off schedule gives creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone more time to fine-tune the material.

Ad

What has happened so far in South Park season 27?

Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg try to bribe Donald Trump in South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

Sermon on the Mount was the first episode of the season, which aired on July 23. That episode had Trump, Jesus, and Satan in it, which is an example of how the show mixes absurdity with sharp critique.

Ad

The second episode, Got a Nut, introduced JD Vance, the Vice President, as a character. Paramount says the installment had 6.2 million viewers across the world on streaming and broadcast platforms in its first three days. This was more than the audience for the first episode, which made it one of the best openings for the series in recent years.

On August 20, the third episode, Sickofancy, aired. It went after Trump again, painting him as a sick person who is concerned with how he looks. Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg also showed up there and tried to bribe Trump with expensive gifts.

Ad

When will the next episodes air?

The release pattern for South Park season 27 is already mapped out for the coming weeks.

Episode 4: September 3, 2025

Episode 5: September 17, 2025

Additional episodes: Biweekly through December 10, 2025

This schedule is subject to adjustments, but Comedy Central and Paramount have confirmed the alternating release plan. Fans should not expect new episodes every single week, but they can count on consistent premieres every other Wednesday.

Ad

How many episodes will season 27 have?

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 consists of ten episodes. This is longer than seasons 25 and 26, which had only six each. The current run demonstrates the show’s return to a more traditional format, though the slower release keeps production manageable.

Ad

Given that the season stretches into December, the creators appear committed to delivering each episode with up-to-the-minute commentary. By the end of season 27, fans will have received a complete set of ten installments.

Why are the episodes spread out?

Several factors explain the change. First, the creative team aims to ensure that the political satire remains accurate and relevant. The delay allows for revisions closer to the airdate.

Ad

Second, Paramount and Comedy Central benefit from extended engagement. The season keeps audiences talking for several months rather than a shorter run by spacing out the episodes. Ratings for the season have already been the highest since 2018, showing that the strategy is working.

Third, the new approach aligns with Parker and Stone’s five-year deal with Paramount. Under this agreement, the creators will deliver 50 new episodes over the next half-decade, with Paramount+ as the exclusive streaming home for past seasons. A longer release period fits this expanded plan.

Ad

How long will the season run?

Kristi Noem appears in South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

The season is projected to end on December 10, 2025, if the alternating schedule continues. This timeline makes season 27 one of the longest release periods for the series, even though it contains just ten episodes.

Ad

The extended run ensures that fans receive content throughout the latter half of the year, keeping South Park a constant presence in the cultural conversation.

Fans can watch South Park season 27 on Comedy Central and stream it on Paramount+. The alternating schedule keeps the satire current while extending the series’ presence throughout the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More