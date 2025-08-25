Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 is slated to release on August 29, 2025, on Paramount+. Marcos Siega has directed the episode, titled Touched by an Ángel, and its screenplay is written by Scott Reynolds from a story by Matt Venne.Dexter Morgan's life takes a turn for the worse after Prater learns about his son Harrison's existence. After failing to keep his personal life separate from Prater's influence, the titular serial killer may have to put everything on the line to protect his son.Moreover, Batista may take drastic steps to expose Dexter as the Bay Harbor Butcher, and it may lead to a final confrontation between the former colleagues.When does Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still of Uma Thurman as Charley in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 will drop on Paramount+ at 3 am ET / 12 am PT on August 29, 2025. The episode will also be aired on Showtime at 8 pm ET on Sunday, August 31, 2025.Take a look at the episode's release schedule as per different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeFriday, August 29, 202503:00 amCentral TimeFriday, August 29, 202502:00 amMountain TimeFriday, August 29, 202501:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 29, 202507:00 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 29, 202509:00 amEastern European TimeFriday, August 29, 202509:00 amIndian Standard Time Friday, August 29, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 29, 2025 05:00 pm To watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 9, viewers will have to subscribe to the Paramount+ Premium plan (also known as Paramount+ with Showtime). It costs $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year and comes with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. The plan can also be added from Hulu, Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV Channels.How many episodes are left in Dexter: Resurrection?Leon Prater as seen in the Paramount+ series Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9, is the penultimate episode of the series. Hence, there is only one more episode left before Dexter Morgan's story wraps up. The finale, titled And Justice for All..., is set to air on September 5, 2025. It is directed by Marcos Siega and written by the show's developer and showrunner, Clyde Phillips.The season has a total of 10 episodes, which started with a double-episode premiere on July 11, 2025. Following this, the episodes have been released once a week.A brief recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Dexter: Resurrection episode 8, Batista keeps track of Dexter's every move through the AirPods he sneaked into his cab. Dexter, who is unaware of this, proceeds with his plans to kill Al. However, the serial killer, who is also known as Rapunzel, heads back to Wisconsin without meeting him.Furthermore, Dex spends the episode confronting the landlord, Vinny, who has been causing trouble for Elsa and her son, Dante. He kidnaps Vinny and threatens to kill him (on the table that he had prepared for Al) if he doesn't change his ways. However, Batista catches up with him, forcing him to abandon the scene after setting Vinny free.Batista calls Detective Wallace and Oliva to show them the kill table as proof that Dexter is the real Bay Harbor Butcher and that he's still actively committing murder. However, the detectives seem skeptical as he didn't catch Dexter red-handed and doesn't have any evidence linking the scene to him.Meanwhile, Dexter finds the AirPods in his car and smashes them into pieces. After speaking to Detective Quinn from the Miami Metro Police Department, Wallace learns that Batista is retired from the police force and that the case on the Bay Harbor Butcher was closed years ago, making her question Batista's credibility.Also, Prater shows up at the restaurant where Dex is having a meal with Harrison and questions him about having a son.Major events to expect from Dexter: Resurrection episode 9Dexter and Al from the crime drama series (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)The potential plot developments for Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 are stated below:Wallace will confront Batista about hiding the fact that he's retired and question his true motives behind going after Dexter when the Bay Harbor Butcher case was closed years ago.The episode will reveal if Prater has discovered that Red is actually Dexter Morgan, more importantly, if he knows that Dexter is responsible for killing off several members of his serial killer club.If that latter is true, then Prater may target Harrison as revenge, forcing Dexter to take on the powerful Leon Prater himself.Watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 only on Paramount+ and Showtime.